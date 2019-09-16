Kiwis insist Sonny Bill is well

TOKYO • Sonny Bill Williams may not be the force he once was, having become increasingly susceptible to injury in recent years, but he still remains one of the biggest names in New Zealand's World Cup squad.

The centre, who was a part of the All Blacks' World Cup-winning sides in 2011 and 2015, is among just three players seeking to earn three successive titles, alongside captain Kieran Read and lock Sam Whitelock.

So when reports broke, indicating that Williams was heading home, social media was abuzz at how much of a blow it would be for the defending champions, having already lost flanker Luke Jacobson to concussion-like symptoms for the Japan tournament last Friday.

However, Ian Foster, the All Blacks' assistant coach, yesterday quashed rumours that Williams would play no part at the quadrennial event and according to the Independent, his family are also en route to Tokyo and will be supporting him throughout the campaign.

He told reporters: "Is he going home? No. Is he available for selection based on his progression last week, then, the answer is yes. He's trained really well."

Stressing that no one had been called up as Williams' replacement because "there are no people needed", contrary to rumours that Ngani Laumape would be stepping in, he also insisted nothing but victory was acceptable in New Zealand's marquee Pool B opener against the Springboks on Saturday.

"It doesn't mean you're finished if you don't get the result (against South Africa), of course it doesn't. It's a tournament. But that's not the way we're thinking," Foster said.

311

Tries scored by the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup, a record ahead of Australia's 209.

"We're thinking this is an outstanding opportunity to go out there and test ourselves straightaway in this championship."

Williams, whose Super Rugby season and Rugby Championship campaigns were derailed by injuries, also yesterday tweeted a photo of himself relaxing on a sofa with teammate Ofa Tu'ungafasi to indicate his fitness, despite being pictured with heavy strapping on his knee in training a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Beauden Barrett revealed the All Blacks had been focusing on playing with a wet ball in training, as torrential rain is forecast at the weekend, and he was expecting to get pelted with high balls.

The team's playmaker added that he was equally happy to occupy the full-back or fly-half position, and was relishing the higher profile he now enjoys in world rugby.

Barrett's role was mainly confined to an impact substitute utility back at the last World Cup but he wanted to take on a greater leadership role this time round.

"Four years later, I'm older, more experienced, with a little bit more responsibility on my shoulders," he said. "It's a challenge I really enjoy."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE