Kitted up for Swiss spot

The Singapore women's floorball team are headed to Bangkok, where they will attempt to book a spot for the Dec 7-15 Women's World Floorball Championship in Neuchatel, Switzerland. On Tuesday, captain Amanda Yeap (No. 22) and vice-captain Jowie Tan (No. 16) were presented with Thorb jerseys for the Jan 27-Feb 1 qualifiers. With them is Loh Hui Nee, a director with Nexia TS, a major sponsor for the team since 2017. World No. 15 Singapore are in Group B with Japan (14th), South Korea (24th) and Malaysia (26th). The top teams from Groups A and B, as well as the two winners in the play-offs between the two groups' runners-up and third-placed teams, will qualify for the championship.