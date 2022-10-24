Kitefoiling: Maximilian Maeder confident of qualifying for 2024 Olympics after ‘wonderful season’

SINGAPORE – Just over a week ago, Maximilian Maeder narrowly missed out on the 2022 Formula Kite World Championships title after a mistake caused him to crash in the second race of the finals.

The 16-year-old was only one race away from being crowned world champion, after winning the first race to go level on points with Slovenian Toni Vodisek.

While they started the second race neck-and-neck, Maximilian crashed downwind and Vodisek seized his chance to claim his maiden world championship title.

But Maximilian has taken it in his stride, which he sees as a sign of the progress he has made this season.

He explained: “I would’ve handled it very differently if it had happened to me last year. Now I understand we are racers operating on the limit of a sport and even if you’re not anxious, nervous or not feeling anything, at one point, mistakes are going to happen.

“So the way to deal with that is to train for consistency and to give it your best but in the end, it’s difficult to completely and certainly remove all mistakes all the time, which is just something that happens.”

His silver in Cagliari, Italy, is the latest achievement in what has been a stellar season for the teenager, who also clinched gold in five other events, including the Youth (Under-21) World Championships and Open European Championships.

But progress for Maximilian is more than just about winning medals and he is pleased with how he has developed in other aspects over the year.

He said: “It’s been a wonderful season to see that I can still keep up with everyone else and that my training together with my coach and my partner has continued to work out and that we can continue to do what we’ve done and that it’s successful.

“Nobody can complain about this season – it’s really been wonderful for me personally and even if I had somehow less results in terms of not winning any events or if I didn’t do anything great, it’s still a season to see improvement from last year.

“I believe I’ve become more confident in myself and I’ve developed as a racer in terms of maturity, in terms of how stable I am, how I handle when it’s not going so well or when I’m roughed up.”

Maximilian has earned his spot at next August’s Sailing World Championships – a qualification event for the 2024 Olympics – and he believes that he is on track to qualify for the Paris Games, where kitefoiling will make its debut.

The Singaporean, who is based in Switzerland, will not be making significant changes to his current programme, which he noted has worked for him so far.

He said: “Of course there can be optimisation and tweaks, but there shouldn’t be a fundamental change to what we are doing and if I just continue trying to work hard and work together with my team and see if we can continue to do well, it’s a high likelihood that I qualify for the Olympics with my training partner.”