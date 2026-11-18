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Kitefoiler Max Maeder is first S’porean to be named World Sailing’s Male Sailor of the Year

Maximilian Maeder is the first Asian to be crowned World Sailing’s Male Sailor of the Year.

SINGAPORE – National kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder made history on Nov 18, as he became the first Singaporean to claim World Sailing’s Sailor of the Year crown.

The 20-year-old received the top honour at the World Sailing Awards ceremony in Qingdao, China, beating out competition from three other nominees.

They were Australia’s ILCA 7 world championships silver medallist Matt Wearn, Dutch iQFoil world champion Luuc van Opzeeland and French yacht racer Thomas Coville, who led the Sodebo Ultim 3 racing yacht to a new Jules Verne Trophy record for the fastest crewed circumnavigation of the world.

But it was Maeder who took home the award at the ceremony at Qingdao International Conference Center, following a stellar 2026 in which he was undefeated.

Singapore Sailing Federation (SSF) advisor Ben Tan hailed Maeder’s achievement, saying: “Max had yet another excellent year of racing results, as dominant as ever.

“We are proud that this year he has been awarded World Sailor of the Year which he certainly deserves.”

“He is a sailor through and through that the sailing community, Singapore and Asia can be proud of,” added the 1996 Olympian, who is also a former SSF president.

“He has made his mark as the best-ever kitefoiler in history.”

Maeder got off to a winning start in January at a test event for the next World Sailing Championships, which will take place in Fortaleza, Brazil, in 2027, before claiming victory in his first major regatta of the season by clinching his fourth straight Trofeo Princesa Sofia title three months later.

He triumphed at the French Olympic Week shortly after, before reclaiming his world title in May to become a three-time world champion by winning the Formula Kite World Championships in Portugal.

In July, he also picked up a win in the Long Beach Olympic Classes Regatta, which was contested on the waters that will host Olympic sailing during the 2028 Los Angeles Games, and capped off his season by clinching his fifth title at the Formula Kite European Championships on his 20th birthday two months later.

Maeder is the first Asian to be crowned Male Sailor of the Year since the inauguration of the prestigious annual awards in 1994.

The Female Sailor of the Year award went to Italy’s Maria Giubilei, who won the 2026 Nacra 17 World Championship with partner Gianluigi Ugolini.

She also made a significant contribution to Luna Rossa’s 38th America’s Cup programme, sailing on board winning AC40 crews at both the Cagliari Preliminary Regatta, where Luna Rossa won the youth and women classification, as well as the Naples Preliminary Regatta, where the team won the event overall.

The awards are determined by both World Sailing’s panel of judges and a public vote, with 50% weightage for each.

In 2023, Maeder was also shortlisted for the Male Sailor of the Year accolade, making history as the first Singaporean to do so.

Tom Slingsby was eventually named the winner for a third time, after he guided Australia to a third consecutive SailGP title.

A year later, Maeder was named male Young World Sailor of the Year after a brilliant season that saw him claim an Olympic bronze at Paris 2024 and nine other titles, including the world, European and Asian championships.

The Male Sailor of the Year award has been won by some of the world’s most accomplished athletes in the sport, including Slingsby and Britain’s most successful Olympic sailor Ben Ainslie, who has four golds at the quadrennial event.