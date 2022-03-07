Kipchoge wins on Tokyo debut

TOKYO • Kenya's two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge won the Tokyo marathon yesterday, but an attempt to break his own world record fell short as he crossed the line in 2hr 2min 40sec.

He pulled away from countryman Amos Kipruto at around the 35km mark but was unable to beat the 2:01:39 he clocked at the 2018 Berlin marathon.

The 37-year-old was not helped by a wrong turn by the leading pack after about 10 kilometres, which cost the runners around 10 seconds and upset their rhythm as they doubled back on themselves.

Kipchoge joined a select club of athletes last year when he retained his 2016 Rio Olympics marathon title at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in Sapporo.

"I'm really happy. I'm excited again to be in Japan, especially after winning the Olympic Games last year in Sapporo," he said, after beating Kipruto, who finished second in 2:03:13.

"I really, really, really appreciate the crowd. I think the Japanese are really helpful.

"That's why I say in the press that I run strong in Japan.

"This is my fourth time to win World Major Marathon. I'm really happy."

Kipchoge won in the fourth-fastest marathon time in history. Besides his world-record run, he clocked 2:02:37 in London in 2019.

Kenenisa Bekele's 2:01:41 in 2019, also in Berlin, is the second-fastest time in the event.

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei, another world-record holder who ran 2:14:04 in Chicago in 2019, won the women's race in 2:16:02.

The race was officially named the 2021 Tokyo Marathon, even though it took place on the original date for the 2022 edition. Last year's event was moved from October 2021 to yesterday.

Kipchoge was making his Tokyo debut in one of the six major marathons, alongside New York, Berlin, Chicago, London and Boston. He has already won in London, Chicago and Berlin and it is one of his career objectives to land all six.

The Kenyan said in January that he would be seeking to make it a record-breaking three consecutive Olympic titles at Paris 2024.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE