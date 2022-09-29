Kipchoge to give out medals but Farah is injured

LONDON - Eliud Kipchoge will be the star attraction at the London Marathon this weekend but the Kenyan, who smashed his own world record for the distance in Berlin last Sunday, will restrict his exertions to handing out medals in the Mini Marathon.

The 37-year-old, a four-time winner in London, clocked 2hr 1min 9sec to take half a minute off his own record set on the same Berlin course in 2018.

Returning to London, he will present medals to thousands of youngsters racing parts of the course on Saturday, finishing under the famous gantry on The Mall.

In an initiative for 2022, new race sponsor Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will give the school of every child who finishes £10 (S$15.40) per participant to spend on PE or IT equipment.

"We are thrilled that Eliud will be with us this weekend. He is, without doubt, the GOAT of marathon running and will be a huge inspiration to everyone taking part," said event director Hugh Brasher.

The London Marathon will revert to its April date in 2023, increasing the chances of a return for Kipchoge as the optimum course of Berlin, traditionally held in September, remains his main draw when records are in his sights.

"They've got a fast course but we've got the biggest charity fundraising, the crowd, so many things that just make London so special," Brasher added.

"I'm honestly delighted that he went to Berlin and broke that world record and we would be absolutely delighted to have him back in 2023."

Britain's finest distance runner Mo Farah, now 39, won the Mini Marathon three times but the man the locals want to see in the full race has withdrawn with a hip injury. The organisers said on Wednesday that the former Olympic and world track champion was not fit to compete despite intensive treatment.

Farah said in a statement: "I've had extensive physio and treatment and done everything I can to be on the start line but it hasn't improved enough to compete on Sunday."

Brasher earlier said he hoped that the example of Kipchoge could persuade Farah to defer any thoughts of retirement despite his struggles to compete at the sharp end in recent years.

He added: "A couple of bad performances do not mean that people should write somebody off."

REUTERS