Kipchoge aims for 'course record'

BERLIN - Kenyan long distance star Eliud Kipchoge has fuelled talk of another world-record performance in the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, saying that he is "trying to set a course record".

That course mark was set by the man himself in 2018 in a world-record 2hr 1min 39sec.

Sunday's race will be the first time the 37-year-old takes part in the Berlin event since making history four years ago.

And when asked on Friday what his objectives were on his return, he replied "a good race".

Pressed to elaborate on what exactly "a good race" means to him, he avoided talk of a world record, speaking only of beating a "course record" - which would mean a new world mark.

"A good race is a good race," Kipchoge said with a smile to journalists' laughter as well as fellow runners Guye Adola (Ethiopia), Ghirmay Ghebreslassie (Eritrea) and Johannes Motschmann (Germany).

"That means, (a race) whereby everybody actually will be happy and inspire people (and) motivate more people. And in the case it can be translated to a course record, then I will appreciate it.

"You can call it whatever you want - I am just trying to set a course record."

Sitting beside Adola and Ghebreslassie, he doubled down on his self-focused message, adding: "I don't go to Google to see how others run or YouTube to see how others run."

Adola, who won the 2021 edition and finished just 14 seconds behind Kipchoge in 2017, said that he was not focused on beating the world-record holder.

"I am well prepared and have no special plan in mind to beat him. He is also a hero for me," he said.

Kipchoge was the first person to run a marathon in under two hours when he clocked 1:59:40 in Vienna in 2019. However, it did not count towards the world mark as the run was not consistent with International Association of Athletics Federations - now World Athletics - rules.

Speaking earlier last week, Kipchoge said the two-hour mark would be broken officially one day - although he was not focused on such a milestone.

"One day a human will run a normal marathon under two hours," he said. "I am not going to Berlin to run under two hours but to run a good race.

"Berlin is a very good place where people can push their limits. I don't know what my limits in Berlin will be, but I will try to push myself."

Around 45,000 runners have registered for the event.

AFP