King's Trooper set for honours

RACE 1 (2,200M)

9 Sky Gem slots in light. He is a three-time winner over this trip who should be able to make the most of his featherweight impost. Expect a big run.

8 Go Ballistic finished a close-up second over this course and distance last start. Joao Moreira's booking warrants respect, especially down in handicap.

3 Victorious Seeker is competitive in his spot over these staying trips. Do not discount.

5 Red Impact looks ready to step up in distance. He is the wildcard in the race.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

5 King's Trooper has been a bit unlucky in his past few outings. He should get the right run from gate four and, with even luck, he is the one to beat. He should be good value.

3 Zacian is nothing short of consistent. He pairs favourably with Zac Purton. Expect a big performance, especially as the likely favourite to win.

7 Viva Chef steps away from gate two. It would not surprise to see him roll forward and try to play catch me if you can.

1 Daily Beauty does his best racing in this grade. He is next best.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

4 Lightning Storm is chasing back-to-back wins. He won well on debut and looks well placed to do the same tonight. Purton hops up and gate six should give him every opportunity. He is a talent on the rise.

3 Amazing Rocky can press for the front. He only needs to offset the awkward gate to be a big threat.

8 Excellent Peers closed nicely for fifth last time. He is open to further improvement.

2 Ka Ying Spirit is favoured from gate four. Expect him to perform sharply.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

5 Ares draws ideally. He can push forward from gate two which will ensure he has enough left in the tank for the finish. He is the one to beat, especially as a two-time winner in this grade.

2 Falcon Turbo steps away favourably from gate four with Purton engaged. He is looking to snap a lengthy run of outs and the Australian's booking will ensure he gets every opportunity to do so.

10 Touch Faith is after back-to-back wins. Watch for support.

1 Prance Dragon is racing well. Do not discount.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

5 More Than Enough is competitive in his spot. He is racing well and, with a quieter ride from the wide alley, he rates as the one to beat.

1 Ever Laugh can test this bunch. He was a strong winner two starts ago and from gate four he is in with a shout.

7 Winning Volatility closed nicely for second at his most recent outing. Purton's booking looks positive.

6 Glorious Lover is looking to snap consecutive runner-up efforts. He gets his chance, especially with Moreira up again.

RACE 6 (1,200)

6 Colonel should find the front quite easily. He could well find an uncontested lead and, from there, prove difficult to reel in. With Karis Teetan on, this is suitable for him.

1 Elon has next to no gate speed. He will be finishing fast under Vagner Borges.

9 Jazz Angel is doing all the right things as a lightly raced newcomer. He is on the steady improve and does look a strong threat.

3 Faulds steps out on debut. Strong booking of Vincent Ho signals intent and his latest trial at the Valley caught the eye.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

4 Singapore Spirit did a stack of work early on last start. Before this, he finished a narrow second on debut and a repeat of that effort could well see him get a first win. He can bounce back with a smoother run throughout.

2 Savvy Delight is a lightly raced talent. He is improving and is expected to jump as favourite.

5 Noir Rider can find the front and run this group along. He will take a bit of catching, although he will need to first offset the sticky draw.

8 Bella Baby has a powerful finish when required. He will be thereabouts.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

1 Harmony Fire is closing in on another win. He has been a touch unlucky this term but does look favoured from gate two with Purton engaged. He can capitalise on both factors.

7 Special M is the main danger. His consistency and the good finish last start has him as a very strong win-and-place chance. He might be a bit of value.

3 Joyful Win is chasing the Happy Valley hat-trick. He is a chance if he finds the front.

6 Ginson is better than his record suggests. Expect a big performance.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

8 World Famous should get the run of the race from gate one. He is a natural on-pacer who looks well placed to capitalise from these favourable conditions.

1 Cheerful Days was without luck last start after notching a hat-trick of wins. He will be finishing fast from the rear.

2 Maldives is consistent. He is competitive in this grade.

6 Gallant Crown is reliable. He is proven and Moreira's booking warrants consideration.