King Zoustar back to rule

Quite often, it pays to follow class droppers. One such horse to note is last Saturday's quartet hero Jason Ong's King Zoustar.

The trainer of the moment has brought the six-year-old Australian-bred back to winning shape for a tilt at tomorrow's $30,000 Class 5 Division 1 event over the Polytrack 1,200m in Race 5 (2pm) at Kranji.

After eight starts in Class 4 for a win, a third and two fourths, he is back in Class 5 as one of the three topweights carrying 59kg.

A five-time winner from 40 starts - four over the Poly 1,200m including one in Class 4 - the chestnut gelding put his hands up with his impressive trial success last week. He followed it up with a good hit-out on Wednesday.

Leading jockey Manoel Nunes was on board on both occasions.

I was very impressed that I have made him my top choice.

Nunes also likes King Zoustar's preparation but the three-time Singapore champion noted the small but strong field.

"He trialled good. He also had a good piece of pace work on Wednesday. I'm happy with him, but I am worried about his weight - 59kg on his back," said the Brazilian, who has streaked to a big lead in the premiership table with 35 winners, 17 ahead of Australian Danny Beasley.

"I won't say my horse is sure to win, but he should run a good race. He worked well and Jason Ong's stable is flying."

Nunes added that it might be a small field of only nine horses, but it is a competitive one. He can only keep his fingers crossed.

"Of course, we have got to respect some of the horses here, like Beer Garden. He won impressively last week, even though the 1,000m was too short.