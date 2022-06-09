King Arthur rules at trial

The cream always rises to the top. Or, for that matter, class tells.

That is what we hear so often.

Well, it is true.

Anyway, that is also King Arthur for you. Not yet Kranji royalty - but he is getting there.

Seventeen starts have produced six victories, five runner-up spots and a couple of third placings.

Impressive, indeed.

Well, King Arthur was at the trials on Tuesday morning and it did not take a virtuoso in the saddle to show us what he could do.

King Arthur had new apprentice Jamil Sarwi on the reins and the young rider did not have to do much, except steer.

Here is how that third trial of the morning panned out.

With Ararat Lady and Nowyousee tardy out of the gates, it was Silent Is Gold - the mount of Ronnie Stewart - who dictated things.

King Arthur's stablemate, Entertainer, stayed second - as if holding the spot for Jamil and the "King".

Into the stretch and Silent Is Gold still had the advantage. But King Arthur was up there, grinding away like an honest brawler.

At the furlong mark, King Arthur pulled alongside the front runner and that, effectively, did the trick.

A bit of eyeballing and King Arthur was on his way.

Up in the hot seat, Jamil did not have to pull the persuader. Maybe he did rake the horse with his heels. But that was it.

In that last throw of the dice, one could say that King Arthur had more desire - and that is a hallmark of a good horse.

If anything, King Arthur pulled up after the trial looking exactly like he did, when parading behind the starting gates - hard as a brick.

When winning by almost four lengths that day, the four-year-old, stopped the clock at 59.32sec.

It was the fastest time of the morning and breaking the minute mark told us one thing.

That trainer Donna Logan has yet another good one in the yard.

King Arthur is currently racing at 84 rating points. That means, he is playing with the big boys.

Can he hold up his part of the bargain? Go bet on it.

Also impressive in that same trial was Entertainer. Another one from Logan's barn, he was always kept on a tight hold by apprentice Yusoff Fadzli.

He was in no great hurry to oust the King or, for that matter, Silent Is Gold.

Entertainer, who has been winless since Jan 29, has seven victories from 19 starts, clocked a tick over the minute mark - 60.02sec.

He is running into some form and it could be worth your while to watch him at his next couple of race starts.

In the fourth and final hit-out of the morning, The Shadow and Renzo had the trial to themselves from the 600m mark.

They kept it up all the way down the stretch and to the finish.

It was a head-bobber on the line and The Shadow - from trainer Michael Clements' stable - eventually took the goodies by a short head. He clocked 61.17sec.

Renzo, who is prepared by Ricardo Le Grange, was gallant in defeat, clocking 61.19sec.

Between them, The Shadow - owned by Falcon Racing Stable - and Renzo - who races in the colours of "Mr Rocket Man" Alfredo Crabbia - have won five races and Class 4 is where they are currently plying their trade.

Both are youngsters with plenty of racing left in them. They have both won a race this season and they certainly look capable of adding more to the tally.

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 Prioritize (K A'Isisuhairi)

2 Creative Dreams (M Nunes)

3 Sky Eight (I Saifudin)

4 Two Million (TH Koh)

Margins and time:

Hd, 2 1/2, 3 (1min 01.76sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Super Generous (Koh) 2 Rocketship (T Krisna) 3 Anyway (Saifudin)

4 Fortune Changer

5 Anpanman (Nunes) 6 Nate's Honour 7 Legacy Fighter (N Zyrul)

Margins and time:

HD, 2, 3/4, 21/2, 1, 2 3/4 (1:01.24)

TRIAL 3

1 King Arthur 2 Silent Is Gold (R Stewart) 3 Entertainer (F Yusoff)

4 Nowyousee (M Lerner)

5 War Commander (CC Wong)

6 Bingo Master (M Akmazani)

7 Ararat Lady (J Bayliss)

Margins and time:

3 3/4, 1/2, shd, ns, 1/2, hd (59.32sec)

TRIAL 4

1 The Shadow 2 Renzo (A'Isisuhairi)

3 Rocket Ryane (Krisna)

4 Attila (M Zaki) 5 Lankaran (Lerner)

6 Cizen Boss (Akmazani)

7 Classic Thirtysix

Margins and time:

Shd, 4 1/2, 3 3/4, 1/2, 4, 2 (1:01.17)