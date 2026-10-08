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Kimi Antonelli embraces the pressure as he sits in pole position to be youngest F1 champion

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Kimi Antonelli posing for photographs and signing autographs for fans at the adidas Brand Centre Orchard on Oct 8.

SINGAPORE – With the mercury hitting a sweltering 33 deg C on Oct 8, one would naturally feel like taking refuge indoors.

Yet hundreds of motor sports fans braved not only the afternoon heat, but also the haze as they packed the area outside adidas Brand Centre Orchard to catch a glimpse of Formula 1’s Mercedes drivers. Most of them – who are in their youth – were bearing signs or memorabilia supporting the sport’s latest star.

Kimi Antonelli is just 20, but his rock-star popularity is no surprise as he is on the cusp of history. The Italian, who is leading the drivers’ championship, is in prime position to become F1’s youngest world champion.

Even as hundreds are shouting and screaming for his attention, Antonelli – flashing a constant boyish smile – remains a picture of composure, showing the same coolness in handling the expectations that came with stepping into the big shoes of Lewis Hamilton.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Antonelli said the pressure is something he has chosen to embrace.

“Pressure, there are two ways of seeing it,” he said ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

“You either embrace it or you let it destroy you. But I try to embrace it as much as possible, and actually, I see it as an opportunity to shine.”

Antonelli – who tops the drivers’ standings with 320 points, 84 more than teammate George Russell in second – said that besides the workload that comes with being an F1 driver, commitments outside racing “makes everything more demanding”.

“Plus, you travel a lot. You have very little time to spend at home. It’s not an easy environment at times,” he added.

Mercedes Formula 1 drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell (not in picture) at a fan meet-and-greet at the adidas Brand Centre Orchard on Oct 8. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

“But of course, at the end of the day, I still do what I love to do. I still get the chance to drive the fastest cars and to work with such an incredible group of people. So I feel very privileged, and that’s why whenever I go on track, I try to have as much fun as possible because these are unique experiences, and I just want to make the best out of it. ”

The young driver has made more than his best out of it. In 2026, he has become F1’s second-youngest race winner, its youngest championship leader and youngest pole-sitter.

To be sure, he has had to work for it and show perseverance to rise to the top.

The Bologna native, whose father Marco was a race driver in an Italian motor sport series for touring cars, was scouted by Mercedes during a karting career where he amassed trophies aplenty.

After progressing through the team’s junior programme, Antonelli got his first big break in 2024 when he was handed a practice session in anticipation of his debut season the following year.

But just 10 minutes into his debut, which came at Monza, he dramatically crashed out after spinning into the barrier at high speed.

Despite that rough introduction to life in F1, he was promoted to replace Hamilton, who had made a shock move to rivals Ferrari in 2025.

Antonelli endured a mixed rookie campaign where he had three podium finishes but also a series of point-less finishes. He admitted recently that he had been affected by low confidence, following his crash at Monza.

But 2026 has been a transformational year for him. He has remained at the top of the drivers’ standings since the third round in Japan. Having won eight of 16 races, he is primed for the title, in just his second season in F1.

On when he felt that he truly belonged at this level, Antonelli said: “Obviously last year, despite all the difficult moments, especially towards the end of the season, I found my rhythm and started to perform pretty well.

“So that was the moment where I was like – if I find my way and if I’m able to put things together, I can perform at a high level.”

He said 2026 has definitely been another step further, adding: “Especially with having a fast car as well, but for sure this year has been a massive step. And this year, I just feel much more comfortable with every situation, and also I’m able to enjoy much more as well.”

Another perfect weekend, this time in Singapore, could increase his advantage. Because it is a sprint weekend, Singapore offers a maximum of 33 points – eight for winning the sprint and 25 for victory in the main race – which means Antonelli could extend his advantage to as many as 117 points, with six more races to go.

Aiding Antonelli in his title pursuit is the fact that Russell will start from the back of the grid at the 4.927km Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Mercedes confirmed on Oct 6 that the Briton had no engines left in his season’s allocation of four and would have to take a new one, with the corresponding penalties sending him to the back row for the Oct 11 race.

On the upcoming weekend, Antonelli said: “I’m really looking forward to it. I think it’s a great race. The fans are amazing, the atmosphere is incredible, and also it’s a cool location to be in.”