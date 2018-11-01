Kidney stones won't break Biles' bones

DOHA • Kidney stones are known to cause excruciating pain, but the most decorated American gymnast of all time is made of sterner stuff.

Simone Biles decided to postpone treatment and became an 11-gold world champion after leading the United States to their fourth consecutive women's team gold at gymnastics' World Championships in Qatar on Tuesday.

With her 15th medal, she moves up to joint second, alongside Romanian Gina Gogean, in the list of most-bemedalled women.

The achievement is all the more remarkable given that she has been suffering from the ailment, which she called the "Doha pearl", as well as being under the media glare as one of the hundreds of sex abuse victims of former US team doctor Larry Nassar.

She was admitted to hospital over the weekend for the complaint, but left without passing the stone.

And, with the 21-year-old set to compete in another five events, she could match Russian Svetlana Khorkina's record haul of 20 medals against the backdrop of issues that would force most people, let alone competitive gymnasts, to lay low.

Two more golds will also make Biles, who was on hiatus for the whole of last year, the first gymnast, female or male, to win 13 titles.

1st Simone Biles topped the floor, uneven bars and vault scores in the team final.

"I'm really proud, it's been a long year," she told reporters after the US team won by a comprehensive margin of almost 10 points, finishing on 171.629.

The margin of victory in Doha was the largest of their six world championship team golds. "It shows how strong we are, but we still have little things to work on.

Related Story Biles shrugs off ER scare to lead world qualifiers

Related Story Gymnastics: Simone Biles reveals abuse by jailed US team doctor

"We are going to keep trying to push ourselves harder but, hopefully, we get to celebrate a little bit and then get back to work.

"We had to go to the ER (emergency room) because I've been having stomach pains on my right side for two days.

"We started to think it was my appendix, so we wanted to go as a precaution. We got tests done and they found a kidney stone. I'm in a bit of pain (today), so adrenaline helps."

The four-gold Olympic champion had the highest individual score on the floor, uneven bars and vault as Russia came in second on 162.863, with China winning the bronze after scoring 162.396.

Her only blemish came on the beam where she made a few small errors, but compatriot Kara Eaker produced a strong showing to record the best score in the discipline with 14.333 points.

The last time the Americans did not win a world team event was back in Rotterdam, 2010, where they were runners-up to Russia.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN