Kickboxing: Nazri Sutari wins milestone medal at Balkan Open

National kickboxer Nazri Sutari marked a milestone after securing his first World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) ring sport medal last Saturday in Tesanj, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 32-year-old became the first South-east Asian male athlete to earn a ring sport medal in a WAKO International Kickboxing Cup when he placed third in the men’s 71kg low kick category of the WAKO Balkan Open.

Kickboxing under WAKO, the sport’s global body, comprises seven disciplines across two environments, namely ring and tatami (mat).

Nazri, who spent eight weeks in a training camp in Serbia to prepare for the competition, beat Albania’s Lekaj Rikard in the quarter-final but then lost to home favourite Ilija Ilic in the semi-final.

Said Nazri: “A gold medal would have been nice, but this bronze represents the blood sweat and tears that me and my team have put in. I owe this medal to my coach, teammates and the Kickboxing Federation of Singapore.”

Over 440 competitors from 16 countries took part in the Balkan Open.