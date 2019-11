Singapore mixed martial arts fighter Amir Khan (left) was all business yesterday as he faced off with rival Ev Ting at the open workouts ahead of One Championship's Edge of Greatness event. The 25-year-old takes on Malaysian fighter Ting, 30, in the co-main event of the show, which takes place at the Indoor Stadium on Friday night. Khan is the only local fighter on the Edge of Greatness card, after female fighter Tiffany Teo pulled out owing to injury.