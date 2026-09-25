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Key Scottish winger out injured for November tests

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FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v France - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - March 7, 2026 Scotland's Darcy Graham scores their first try REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v France - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - March 7, 2026 Scotland's Darcy Graham scores their first try REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

EDINBURGH, Sept 25 - Scotland’s record try-scorer Darcy Graham faces three months on the sidelines after rupturing his bicep and will miss November’s home matches in the new Nations Championship.

• The 29-year-old winger, who has 38 tries in 57 Test appearances, suffered the injury playing for Edinburgh in a pre-season friendly defeat to Harlequins last week, and his club coach Sean Everitt said he would be out for a minimum of 12 weeks.

• "It's not an injury that you can rush a player back from. You know, some players heal quicker than others. That would be the worst-case scenario for us, and I have to prepare that way," said Everitt on the eve of the new United Rugby Championship season, where Edinburgh take on Ulster in Belfast on Friday.

• Scotland face New Zealand, Australia, and Japan at Murrayfield in the Nations Championship in November before a finals weekend fixture at Twickenham.

• Graham should be back in time for next year's Six Nations tournament, which gets underway in early February. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.