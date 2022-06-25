Kerley runs world-best 9.83sec in US heats

EUGENE (Oregon) • Tokyo Games silver medallist Fred Kerley produced a world-leading 9.83 seconds in the 100m heats at the US championships on Thursday, but there was a shock in the women's preliminaries when Sha'Carri Richardson failed to advance.

World champion Christian Coleman, who returned to action in January after serving an 18-month suspension for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules, won his heat in 10.08sec while Trayvon Bromell clinched his in 10.10sec.

"I feel pretty decent. I feel like there's definitely a lot I can still continue to build off of," said Coleman.

"Even though the 100m is the shortest race in track and field so it seems easy, I feel like it's super-hard. There's so many opportunities to mess up. You've got to be perfect at this level."

The top three finishers in Eugene, who meet certain qualifying standards, and reigning global title-holders advance to the first world championships in the United States at the same track, starting on July 15.

Aleia Hobbs, a Tokyo relay silver medallist, posted the fastest time in the women's heats (10.88sec). But Richardson, 22, whose Tokyo Olympic dreams were ended by a suspension for a positive cannabis test, got off to a bad start and finished fifth in her heat in 11.31sec.

She had clocked 10.85sec in a runner-up finish in New York two weeks ago.

She will be looking to the 200m for another opportunity at a top-three finish to make the team.

Allyson Felix, 36, the most decorated American athlete with seven Olympic golds and 13 world championship titles, won her 400m heat in 52.30sec. This is her final US championships before retiring.

"It's tough," said Felix, 21 years to the day since she first competed at the championships.

"I think more than physically... it's just mentally, emotionally all of that - that's been the biggest struggle. It's bittersweet for sure.

"But also, I feel so ready. I don't think I have anything left to give. And when I start to feel that, I know it's time."

In the women's 400m hurdles, world record holder and Tokyo 2020 champion Sydney McLaughlin led all the way to win her heat handily in 54.11sec, with reigning world champion Dalilah Muhammad missing out due to injury.

Earlier in the day, 2012 Olympic gold medal-winning pole vaulter Jenn Suhr announced her retirement at the age of 40.

