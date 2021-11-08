Kenyans dominate New York City Marathon

NEW YORK • Albert Korir of Kenya won the men's race at the New York City Marathon yesterday in a breakthrough performance, finishing in 2hr 8min 22sec for his first major championship.

Mohamed Reda El Aaraby, who was 44 seconds behind in second place, became the first Moroccan to finish on the podium in New York since 2009, and Eyob Faniel of Italy was third in 2:09:52.

Korir, 27, who was the runner-up in New York in 2019, learnt from that experience.

This time, at the 50th edition of the event, he ran a sound and tactical race against a decorated field that included Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia, the second-fastest marathoner ever and a four-time Olympic medallist. The 39-year-old Bekele, making his New York debut, was sixth in 2:12:52.

In a dramatic finish to the women's race, Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya pulled away in the final metres to win, just three months after she won gold at the Tokyo Games.

She is the first athlete to pick up Olympic gold and win the famed five-borough race in the same year. She finished in 2:22:39, just five seconds ahead of compatriot Viola Cheptoo, who is Bernard Lagat's younger sister.

Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia finished third in 2:22:52.

About 30,000 runners took to the 42.195km course that began in Staten Island and looped through Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx before ending in Manhattan's Central Park. With sports stadiums packed full of fans and the bright lights of Broadway shining bright again, this signalled the return of another "Big Apple" institution from a Covid-19 hiatus.

Last year's marathon was cancelled due to the pandemic and while this year's race took place, it was held under an array of health and safety protocols.

Organisers capped participation at 33,000, down from roughly 53,000 in 2019, added another start wave, and mandated proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test. Among other safety measures, finishers received a mask in their post-race amenity bags.

Yesterday's race capped a chaotic year for the marathon majors after London and Boston were moved from their traditional April dates to October due to Covid-19.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE