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Kenyan great Kipchoge wins first marathon in three years

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya celebrates with the spectators after crossing the finish line to win the 2026 Melbourne Marathon on Oct 11.

MELBOURNE - Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge won his first marathon in three years on Oct 11 when the Kenyan great cruised to victory at Melbourne.

The most-decorated marathoner in history crossed the finish line in 2hr 9min 10sec, two seconds inside the race record.

It was his first victory over the distance since Berlin in 2023 and part of his “World Tour” to raise funds for causes he believes in.

The 41-year-old former world record-holder announced in 2025 he planned to complete marathons on all seven continents, including Antarctica, over two years.

Melbourne was the third stop after South Africa and Brazil.

He broke away inside the last 10 kilometres on a course raced partly on the Australian Formula 1 track at Albert Park and which finished inside the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

“On the course, it was really wonderful, I enjoyed seeing people standing, cheering, and shouting my name,” Kipchoge said, looking fresh at the finish.

He would have gone faster, but slowed down inside the MCG waving to fans.

“It was actually different – running on a beautiful course, but also running on the Formula 1 track, and above all else, finishing on a cricket ground,” he added.

“It makes me proud to run with the younger generation and inspire the running community in Melbourne.”

Australian Thomas Do Canto was runner-up in 2:10:35 while New Zealand’s Camille French came first in the women’s race in 2:28:25. AFP