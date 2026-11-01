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Kenyan Chepkirui takes back NYC Marathon title

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NEW YORK, Nov 1 - Kenyan Sheila Chepkirui took back her New York City Marathon crown in two hours, 24 minutes and 36 seconds on Sunday, as American Jess McClain made a final sprint for second.

The 2024 champion Chepkirui was running all by herself when she crossed the line, two years after she held off compatriot Hellen Obiri.

Defending champion Obiri had appeared all but assured of second spot on the podium, but let the silver medal slip through her fingers in the final moments, as McClain (2:24:42) came out of nowhere to sprint past her and cross the line a second faster.

Obiri and Chepkirui broke away from the lead pack with about four miles to go and Obiri ran on her opponent's heels for much of the final stretch of the course, hoping for more magic after breaking the course record last year. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.