Kentucky Derby to Rich Strike

Updated
Published
4 min ago

WASHINGTON • Rich Strike, an 80-1 long shot who got into the field only on Friday, pulled off a stunning upset in the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

The colt, trained by Eric Reed and ridden by Sonny Leon, gained a place in the field when Ethereal Road was scratched.

He powered ahead in the final straight of the 2,000m race to snatch the victory in the final strides at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Zandon and Epicenter, two of the favourites in a wide-open field of 20, were duelling down the stretch, after overtaking Japanese raider, Crown Pride.

But Rich Strike surged past on the inside for the greatest upset in terms of odds since 1913, when 91-1 long shot Donerail won the first event in US flat racing's Triple Crown.

Epicenter, trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by Joel Rosario, finished second.

Zandon, trained by Chad Brown and ridden by Flavien Prat, was third.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 09, 2022, with the headline Kentucky Derby to Rich Strike. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top