Kenny undecided on retirement after win

TOKYO • Jason Kenny is reconsidering his retirement from the cycling track after winning his seventh Olympic gold yesterday to become Britain's most successful Olympian of all time.

The 33-year-old produced a dazzling performance in the men's keirin final to win his ninth medal overall and overtake retired cyclist Chris Hoy, who won six golds across three Games from Athens to London.

Elsewhere on the final day of track cycling at the Izu Velodrome in Shizuoka prefecture, Canada's Kelsey Mitchell won the women's sprint and United States' Jennifer Valente took gold in the women's omnium.

But Kenny stole the show and has now also surpassed retired cyclist Bradley Wiggins as the most-decorated British Olympian, with seven golds and two silvers across four Games overall.

The defending champion finished ahead of Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang, whose silver was his country's second medal here after a bronze in the men's badminton doubles, and Dutch world champion Harrie Lavreysen, who previously won gold medals in the sprint and team sprint.

The keirin involves riders lurking behind a pace-setter until the last three laps and Kenny caught his opponents napping by immediately launching into an incredible sprint.

The veteran, who retired briefly after Rio 2016, has yet to confirm if he will continue beyond Tokyo but admitted his latest triumph gave him pause for thought.

Asked if this was his final race, Kenny said: "If you'd asked me this morning, I would have said, 'Yeah, probably,' but now I feel pretty good so I might carry on."

Kenny had looked like a fading force for most of the week here, where he took a silver medal in the team sprint before being outclassed in the individual sprint by Lavreysen, and confessed age was catching up.

"This morning ,in my head, I was 33 and getting slower," he said.

"From a British cycling point of view, you'd rather back someone who is 20 and getting faster. It was difficult.

Britain's five greatest Olympians •Jason Kenny (track cycling) - (seven golds, two silvers) •Chris Hoy (track cycling) - six golds, one silver •Bradley Wiggins (track and road cycling) - five golds, one silver, two bronzes •Laura Kenny (track cycling) - five golds, one silver •Steve Redgrave (rowing) - five golds, one bronze

"I haven't been able to train the way I want to, I've had niggles. It might not be up to me (whether he stays in the team). I was disappointed with my pace here so it might be out of my hands."

On his victory lap, Kenny tossed away his helmet before throwing his arms into the air, and both Awang and Lavreysen hoisted him onto their shoulders.

Kenny's wife, Laura, was unable to add to her own medal haul, finishing sixth in the women's omnium yesterday, an event in which she won gold in 2012 and 2016.

But she still won the gold in the madison and silver in the team pursuit, taking the power couple's total Games medal haul to 15, including 12 golds.

With his 29-year-old partner not ready to call it a day, Kenny may yet press on.

"I don't see myself quitting any time soon," said Laura.

"I was speaking to Jason last night and he was like, 'I just want to go home.' Then obviously he won - typical Jason that."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE