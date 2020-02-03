Kenin driven to summit by ex-taxi driver dad

MELBOURNE • The last five women's Grand Slams have now been won by five different players, so it is anyone's guess who will lift the next Major at Roland Garros.

Sofia Kenin's 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Garbine Muguruza in Saturday's final at the Australian Open has underlined just how open the women's game is.

The young American was seeded 14th in Melbourne and her best performance at a Slam before this was reaching the round of 16 at the French Open last year.

Her victory in her first Major final, however, represents a growing youth takeover in women's tennis.

At 21 years and 80 days old, Kenin is 22 days younger than Naomi Osaka was when the Japanese won the Australian Open title last year, while at the US Open last September, the champion was Bianca Andreescu, 19.

Kenin is the youngest champion in Melbourne since a 20-year-old Maria Sharapova won in 2008 and following in the Russian's footsteps seems fitting, as her path in the sport has been similar.

Her parents, dad Alex and mum Svetlana, moved to the US from Russia in 1987, but travelled back to Moscow for the birth of their daughter so they could have the support of their extended family.

The Kenins returned to America soon after, and tennis quickly became a part of the world No. 7's upbringing.

Despite having no experience of the game - as an immigrant New York taxi driver with halting English - Alex picked up the ropes by observing those around him, before imparting his "crazy, smart" knowledge to his daughter.

Before her fourth and biggest WTA Tour triumph, Kenin's star had been on the rise.

She made her Slam debut as a wildcard at the 2015 US Open, broke into the top 100 in March 2018 and was the Tour's Most Improved Player last year. She is now above world No. 9 Serena Williams as the top-ranked American.

No one, however, predicted her victory here, which Kenin claimed was "a dream come true" and a validation of the work she and her father have put in together.

She said: "He knows what he's talking about and he comes up with the right plans, the right strategies.

"I really have him to thank. We've been dreaming about this. He's told me a lot of positive things. We can share this forever."

She added: "People overlooked me. I wasn't the tallest kid when I was little. People said, 'What are you talking about? She's so small. What are you doing? This is a joke'.

"Hopefully, I can just keep going, build up on everything I've done these past two weeks, just move forward."

