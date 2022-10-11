Kellady, Beasley suspended

SATURDAY, RACE 2

Jockey Matthew Kellady pleaded guilty to careless riding on Italian Revolution.

Passing the 750m, he permitted his mount to shift in, when insufficiently clear of Supreme One (Saifudin Ismail), who checked.

As Kellady has been engaged to ride on Saturday, his suspension will be from Oct 16 to 22, which covers one Singapore race day.

RACE 4

Jockey Danny Beasley also pleaded guilty to careless riding on Simon.

Passing the 50m, he permitted his mount to shift in while riding it along.

He was insufficiently clear of Fortune Wheel (Benny Woodworth), who checked.

Beasley is also riding on Saturday. His suspension is from Oct 16 to 29 (two Singapore race days).