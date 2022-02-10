Keep an eye on Legacy Excel

What can you read into the performance of Legacy Excel at the trials on Tuesday morning?

You can mull over it all you want but it will still remain an enigma.

Here is the thing. Legacy Excel has, until now, never excelled either at the trials or at the races.

His two starts produced nothing of real significance.

He sat midfield and finished last on debut in late November. And at his last start, it was probably the Manoel Nunes factor which was responsible for him going off as a $51 chance.

That day on Jan 15, after looking a possibility when he loomed second down the stretch, Legacy Excel faded to finish eighth in that race won by Sabah Star.

Perhaps, it was a sign of things to come because Legacy Excel was in a zone of his own in the first of the four trials contested.

Nunes was the man in the saddle and he looked like he certainly knew what he was going to get from the grey Irish gelding.

After jumping cleanly from an outside chute, Nunes settled his mount behind Tigarous, who had Marc Lerner doing the navigating.

However, Lerner's lead lasted only until the 650m mark when Nunes spurred Legacy Excel to the front.

It was like being released from prison.

Legacy Excel relished the freedom and, although obliged to take the turn wide, he had established a clear lead on straightening.

Up in the saddle, Nunes just helped balance his mount. No persuader was needed. No hands and heels. He just kept his mount on a straight course and Legacy Excel did the rest.

On his own steam and quite leisurely he coasted to the line, gradually putting 41/4 lengths between himself and Gold City (Wong Chin Chuen) who finished second.

Trainer Alwin Tan would have been pleased with what his charge had done.

Clearly, his training regimen is working. After all, Legacy Excel has never looked so good.

So, the next time you see him in your racebook, do not skip to the next runner just because of the numbers which precede the name.

Legacy Excel is coming to hand. He may not win at his next start but, on the strength of his showing at the trials, he will give you a run for your money.

Two trials later, Nunes was on board another winner when Gold Star beat Fame Star by a length.

In a competitive finish which saw the two "stars" go head to head up front, the Brazilian ace rustled Gold Star to a one-length win.

Fame Star, the mount of CC Wong, lost no marks when taking second spot from Leatherhead who consigned Boomba to fourth.

Gold Star, from Tim Fitzsimmons' yard, has not won a race since September but he is a genuine sort.

Same too with Fame Star. His third to Celavi in the Merlion Trophy race on Nov 27 was commendable. He tracked the winner all the way but was found a tad lacking over the final 50m.

He is a seven-year-old but there are still a few more wins left in him.

As for Leatherhead who took third, he will see action in the very competitive Class 3 sprint over the 1,200m on Sunday.

Do not expect too much from him.

The sprint is certainly not his trip and the advice is to wait until he goes over a little further - like the mile, or beyond.

Then, have a punt on him. If the trial tells us anything, it is this. Sure as ever, he is running into a rich vein of form.