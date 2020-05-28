Keep active by running for your front-line heroes

Those looking to band together to support Singapore's healthcare and service front-liners during the coronavirus pandemic can do their part during the Run for Heroes 2020.

The 1km virtual run was officially launched yesterday and will end on Aug 8.

The event seeks to create an expression of the collective gratitude of those in Singapore for front-line heroes. At the same time, it urges them to keep active during this outbreak.

Each participant of the event will receive two symbolic red and white wristbands. The red represents the international colour of medical aid, while white represents the colour of uniforms worn by nurses and doctors.

Once participants complete the run, they will receive one of the wristbands while the other will be sent to front-line heroes with a personalised message of support from the participant.

Backed by Sport Singapore through the Active Enabler Programme, SG United and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Run For Heroes is a non-profit initiative that aims to raise donations for The Courage Fund, which provides support to people affected by the pandemic.

"In such extraordinary times, we need to stand united to overcome the challenge of Covid-19. Let us continue to look out and care for one another, especially those in need. Let's stay strong, Singapore," said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu.

The run aims to attract 500,000 runners. To register, go to runforheroes.sg

Each 1km slot costs $9.50 and the distance should be completed by 11.59pm on Aug 8.