Kazakhstan’s first Paralympic champion Zulfiya Gabidullina, 58, keeps swimming to inspire others

SINGAPORE – The Park Of Lovers in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana is home to a tree that was planted in 2016 in honour of the nation’s first Paralympic champion Zulfiya Gabidullina.

But the swimmer’s legacy is not confined to just the 14ha park – its ripples can be felt far beyond.

Gabidullina made history at the age of 50 at the 2016 Rio Games when she clinched the women’s 100m freestyle S3 gold in a then world record time of 1min 30.07sec.

Her feat has inspired many in her country to take up swimming and other water sports, besides spurring the government’s support for para-sports, including the five-fold increase in cash reward for a Paralympic gold to US$250,000 (S$336,500) that matched the amount for an Olympic title.

Now 58, the swimmer is not slowing down one bit despite the competition from younger rivals, as she sets sights on qualifying for the Aug 28-Sept 8 Paris Paralympics.

Gabidullina said: “I’m rising again (after a difficult period). Now young athletes are coming and it’s not a problem.

“My goal is not to stop and to be the best as long as I can do it,” said Gabidullina through a translator at the Citi Para Swimming World Series Singapore which ended on May 19.

She proved her mettle by winning the 150m individual medley multi-class event on May 17 and claimed a silver in the women’s 50m breaststroke multi-class the following day. She topped the B-final in the 50m freestyle multi-class on the last day at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

The quest for results continues to motivate Gabidullina to add to her haul, which also includes five world championship medals from 2013 to 2015 and a gold medal from the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta.

“My goals are to get gold medals and good results. I want Kazakhstan to be famous and I’m doing everything that I can do with this,” she said.

“When I’m getting gold medals, it helps Kazakhstan to be known and that’s why I keep competing.”

The former wheelchair racer, who sustained spinal, head, hand and foot injuries, multiple limb fractures and severe brain trauma after an accident when she was five, has been swimming professionally since 2007.

Although the pandemic and lack of training opportunities affected her progress after winning the historic gold in Rio, Gabidullina is determined to make the Paris grade.