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Kawano, Henderson set world marathon race walk records

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Oct 25 - Japan's Masatora Kawano and Australia's Rebecca Henderson set the men's and women's world records for the marathon race walks at the All Japan Race Walking meet in Takahata on Sunday.

Kawano, a two-time world championships medallist in the 35-km event, set the inaugural men’s world record for the distance, with a time of 2:55:14.

Henderson improved on Italian Sofia Fiorini's record from the European Athletics Championships, clocking 3:14:52 at the World Athletics Race Walking Tour Bronze event.

The half marathon and marathon became official race walk distances in January this year. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.