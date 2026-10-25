Kawano, Henderson set world marathon race walk records

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Oct 25 - Japan's Masatora Kawano and Australia's Rebecca Henderson set the men's and women's world records for the marathon race walks at the All Japan Race Walking meet in Takahata on Sunday.

Kawano, a two-time world championships medallist in the 35-km event, set the inaugural men’s world record for the distance, with a time of 2:55:14.

Henderson improved on Italian Sofia Fiorini's record from the European Athletics Championships, clocking 3:14:52 at the World Athletics Race Walking Tour Bronze event.

The half marathon and marathon became official race walk distances in January this year. REUTERS