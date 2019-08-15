Katinka Hosszu, the 30-year-old Hungarian, has three Olympic golds, all from Rio 2016.

Q Who is the greatest athlete (non-swimmer) in the world?

A LeBron James.

Q What's the hardest workout you've ever done?

A I sometimes do running workouts with an athletics coach. Those are the hardest because they are on land.

Q What part of swimming do you hate the most?

A Getting in the water!

Q What do you tell yourself on the starting blocks?

A I got this.

Q Which swimmer now or through history inspires you and why?

A Krisztina Egerszegi because she's Hungarian. Growing up, she was my hero and I've watched the documentary on her like a hundred times. She is a five-time Olympic gold medallist and she had a world record that stood for more than 20 years.