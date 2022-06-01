Kam can now take his leap of faith

The month of May was a miserable one for national high jumper Kampton Kam, save for the last day, when he finally welcomed news to lift his spirits.

The 21-year-old had earlier seen his medal hopes at the Hanoi SEA Games dashed when he was forced to withdraw from the May 12-23 event due to a collapsed lung.

But there were good news yesterday, as he was named among the 17 new athletes from eight sports included in the Sport Excellence Scholarship (spexScholarship) programme for this year.

The additions take the total number of scholars to 76 across 24 sports.

In a media statement yesterday, Sport Singapore (SportSG) announced the new entrants, who included kiteboarder Maximilian Maeder, national fencer Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman and indoor skydiver Kyra Poh - the first athlete who competes in a sport not included in major Games.

Also another first for the programme, which was launched in 2013, is the higher number of team sports athletes this year.

Kam, who is recovering from his surgery on May 6, said: "This is extra meaningful to me especially because I missed the Games.

"It is encouraging that they see the potential in me even if there was uncertainty around whether I can return back to form. The surgery was a big setback and there was a lot of uncertainty."

Kam, who will compete at the July 28-Aug 8 Commonwealth Games, is planning to return to Sweden for a second training stint and said the spexScholarship is a timely boost.

His 24-day training stint with 2004 Olympic champion Stefan Holm last December cost about $10,000, with Singapore Athletics subsidising half the amount.

His second stint will largely be covered by the spexScholarship.

The programme offers support for athletes who are deemed to have the potential to excel on the Asian and world stage.

Aside from monthly stipends, scholars also get support in the areas of education, sports science and nutrition, among others.

Noting that indoor skydiving is still considered a niche sport, Poh said the scholarship will "provide more holistic support" and allow her to train with the best coaches and work with sports scientists to improve her technique.

Kiria, 21, who won a team gold and individual silver medal at the SEA Games, said the scholarship would give her the extra boost she needs in terms of funding and support to "train and compete at the highest levels".

She said: "I hope to do Singapore proud at the upcoming Asian and World Fencing Championships as well as the major Games and other international competitions.

"Ultimately, I want to be the best fencer I can be, and in the process, win more medals for Singapore."

A total of 47 spexScholars were in action in Hanoi, with 43 bringing home at least one medal and 22 winning at least one gold medal.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said that the impressive performances by the spexScholars at the SEA Games are testament to the effectiveness of the high performance sports system in "helping our athletes do well and attain podium success".