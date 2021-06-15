Kalisz and Co light up US Olympic swim trials

Chase Kalisz earns his ticket to the Tokyo Games after finishing first in the men's 400m individual medley final on the first day of the US Olympic Swimming trials in Omaha, Nebraska last Sunday.
Chase Kalisz earns his ticket to the Tokyo Games after finishing first in the men's 400m individual medley final on the first day of the US Olympic Swimming trials in Omaha, Nebraska last Sunday.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

OMAHA (Nebraska) • Chase Kalisz punched his ticket to the Tokyo Games last Sunday, winning the men's 400m individual medley (IM) at the United States Olympic swimming trials in a sizzling 4min 9.09sec with retired star Michael Phelps cheering him on.

Kalisz, silver medallist in the same event at the 2016 Rio Games, edged ahead of 19-year-old challenger Carson Foster on the breaststroke leg and held on through a furious closing freestyle leg for his fastest time since 2018.

Jay Litherland overtook Foster on the final lap to finish second in 4:10.33, securing a chance to better his fifth-placed finish in Rio.

"I knew my race plan. I knew Carson was going to take it out fast (but) I know where I need to be to make my move off the breaststroke," said Kalisz, who also became the second-fastest performer in the world this year behind Daiya Seto, who touched home in 4:09.02 at the Japanese championships in April.

After the 27-year-old and Litherland, 25, exchanged a hug, the veterans consoled Foster.

Kalisz also got a hug from former training partner Phelps, who was in the stands for the opening night of the eight-day meeting, as he gave an on-deck TV interview.

On the 23-time Olympic gold medallist, Kalisz said: "Apart from Jay Litherland, he's the main training partner in my career. It is awesome he's at trials."

The first night also produced a first-time Olympian in 19-year-old Emma Weyant, who won the women's 400m IM in a world-leading 4:33.81.

Hali Flickinger earned a spot on a second Olympic team with a runner-up finish in the second-fastest time in the world this season after clocking 4:33.96.

Weyant said: "The plan tonight was just to race... stick to my race plan and not worry about everyone around me - stick to my strengths and always take it home on freestyle."

Keiran Smith smashed his previous personal best to earn a first Olympic berth with a victory in the men's 400m freestyle in 3:44.86, finishing more than three seconds ahead of the field.

The trials end on Sunday, with the top two finishers per individual event earning a ticket to Tokyo.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 15, 2021, with the headline 'Kalisz and Co light up US Olympic swim trials'. Subscribe
Topics: 