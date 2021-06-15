Kalisz and Co light up US Olympic swim trials

OMAHA (Nebraska) • Chase Kalisz punched his ticket to the Tokyo Games last Sunday, winning the men's 400m individual medley (IM) at the United States Olympic swimming trials in a sizzling 4min 9.09sec with retired star Michael Phelps cheering him on.

Kalisz, silver medallist in the same event at the 2016 Rio Games, edged ahead of 19-year-old challenger Carson Foster on the breaststroke leg and held on through a furious closing freestyle leg for his fastest time since 2018.

Jay Litherland overtook Foster on the final lap to finish second in 4:10.33, securing a chance to better his fifth-placed finish in Rio.

"I knew my race plan. I knew Carson was going to take it out fast (but) I know where I need to be to make my move off the breaststroke," said Kalisz, who also became the second-fastest performer in the world this year behind Daiya Seto, who touched home in 4:09.02 at the Japanese championships in April.

After the 27-year-old and Litherland, 25, exchanged a hug, the veterans consoled Foster.

Kalisz also got a hug from former training partner Phelps, who was in the stands for the opening night of the eight-day meeting, as he gave an on-deck TV interview.

On the 23-time Olympic gold medallist, Kalisz said: "Apart from Jay Litherland, he's the main training partner in my career. It is awesome he's at trials."

The first night also produced a first-time Olympian in 19-year-old Emma Weyant, who won the women's 400m IM in a world-leading 4:33.81.

Hali Flickinger earned a spot on a second Olympic team with a runner-up finish in the second-fastest time in the world this season after clocking 4:33.96.

Weyant said: "The plan tonight was just to race... stick to my race plan and not worry about everyone around me - stick to my strengths and always take it home on freestyle."

Keiran Smith smashed his previous personal best to earn a first Olympic berth with a victory in the men's 400m freestyle in 3:44.86, finishing more than three seconds ahead of the field.

The trials end on Sunday, with the top two finishers per individual event earning a ticket to Tokyo.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE