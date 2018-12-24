Kabaddi taking off

A Singapore kabaddi team finished third in a friendly tournament with other teams from the Johor kabaddi federation in the Malaysian state yesterday. The 10-team competition featured another Singapore team - both sides were selected and sent by non-profit organisation Vislas Productions - who finished third in their group in the preliminary round and did not make the semi-finals. Singapore Kabaddi made the semi-finals with three wins and a loss but were edged out 24-23 by JR Syahtriya Kabaddi Club.