Ka Ying Star can shine again

RACE 1 (2,000M)

8 Go Go Sixteen looks ready to step up in trip. This contest looks suitable from Gate 2 with just 119lb (54kg) on his back.

5 Dragon Commander has drawn well. He is a winner over this distance.

3 Joyful Heart gets up in trip. Zac Purton hops aboard and he should be competitive.

1 Ezra won well last start. Having shown his adaptability over this distance, he rates as a leading chance, albeit with top weight.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

2 Cheerful Days is a better horse than his record suggests. Purton hops up and this race is suitable.

6 King Of The Court was impressive first-up when second. He can improve off that effort.

11 Voyage Star is after back-to-back wins. Do not discount down in the weights.

4 Infinite Power is expected to roll forward and play catch me if you can. He can test this bunch.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

2 Gracylove is consistent and is in superb form. He has every chance to snatch a well-deserved win.

6 Enchanting Start has plenty of ability. Joao Moreira hops up and he looks very well-in.

7 Viva Hunter won well first-up this term. He has drawn favourably and should get the right run.

1 Falcon Turbo can improve with a solid first-up run. He has drawn well but has a hefty impost.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

1 Victory Scholars is favoured by the draw and the appointment of Purton. He can lead throughout.

4 Infinity Win has shown consistency and ability from three starts. His downside is the wide gate.

3 Party Warrior has done well in his early career. Moreira hops up and he looks well-suited to Sha Tin.

5 Whizz Kid is next best for Karis Teetan.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

11 Precise Express closed in well first-up. He looks suited getting up in trip.

6 Enzemble should improve off his first-up run. He gets Purton again which suits.

9 Above will also appreciate getting up in distance, but he might be looking for 2,000m.

7 Entrusted won well last time. He is favoured by the draw but he will need to step up again.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

G2 PREMIER BOWL HANDICAP

12 Naboo Attack is a supreme talent who is favoured by the conditions as he rises in grade. The light weight suits.

7 Super Wealthy is in his career-best form after winning a Group 3 down the straight last start.

6 Courier Wonder is unbeaten but this contest will tell us how good he really is.

1 Sky Field closed in nicely for second last start. Expect progress.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

5 C P Brave looks a talent after his stylish win last start. He can continue his ascent for Moreira.

7 Enjoying has been working extremely well. He oozes class and is worth supporting.

3 Super Football is better than his first-up ninth suggests. He can return to form for Jimmy Ting and Purton.

9 Zebrowski is continually improving. He is on a Hong Kong Derby trail.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

G2 SHA TIN TROPHY HANDICAP

2 Ka Ying Star finished a close second behind Golden Sixty in this race last year. If he runs up to that level, he could prove hard to catch.

3 Waikuku has a stack of class. He has drawn favourably for his return.

7 Sky Darci is the Derby winner. He did well first-up and will relish the added distance.

10 Tourbillon Diamond will also relish the extra 200m.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

2 My Sugar is looking for a hat-trick of wins. He has returned in excellent order this term.

4 Tempest Express has class. A two-time winner in this grade, he will benefit from his first-up run.

9 Master Hero led and won easily last time. He should roll forward to try and pinch this for Moreira.

5 Gift Of Lifeline needs only to offset the wide gate to be competitive.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

6 Trillion Win downed Naboo Attack last start. His giant-slaying efforts could continue from Gate 1.

2 Fantastic Treasure is unbeaten, He has proven to be a prolific winner, but this is his toughest test.

12 Fantastic Way is a talent. He slots in light for Moreira but will need to offset the awkward draw.

1 Winning Dreamer should improve back in grade. He was a prolific winner who looks close to getting back on the board.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club