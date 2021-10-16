Ka Ying Star can shine again

RACE 1 (2,000M)
8 Go Go Sixteen looks ready to step up in trip. This contest looks suitable from Gate 2 with just 119lb (54kg) on his back.
5 Dragon Commander has drawn well. He is a winner over this distance.
3 Joyful Heart gets up in trip. Zac Purton hops aboard and he should be competitive.
1 Ezra won well last start. Having shown his adaptability over this distance, he rates as a leading chance, albeit with top weight.
RACE 2 (1,400M)
2 Cheerful Days is a better horse than his record suggests. Purton hops up and this race is suitable.
6 King Of The Court was impressive first-up when second. He can improve off that effort.
11 Voyage Star is after back-to-back wins. Do not discount down in the weights.
4 Infinite Power is expected to roll forward and play catch me if you can. He can test this bunch.
RACE 3 (1,200M)
2 Gracylove is consistent and is in superb form. He has every chance to snatch a well-deserved win.
6 Enchanting Start has plenty of ability. Joao Moreira hops up and he looks very well-in.
7 Viva Hunter won well first-up this term. He has drawn favourably and should get the right run.
1 Falcon Turbo can improve with a solid first-up run. He has drawn well but has a hefty impost.
RACE 4 (1,200M)
1 Victory Scholars is favoured by the draw and the appointment of Purton. He can lead throughout.
4 Infinity Win has shown consistency and ability from three starts. His downside is the wide gate.
3 Party Warrior has done well in his early career. Moreira hops up and he looks well-suited to Sha Tin.
5 Whizz Kid is next best for Karis Teetan.
RACE 5 (1,800M)
11 Precise Express closed in well first-up. He looks suited getting up in trip.
6 Enzemble should improve off his first-up run. He gets Purton again which suits.
9 Above will also appreciate getting up in distance, but he might be looking for 2,000m.
7 Entrusted won well last time. He is favoured by the draw but he will need to step up again.
RACE 6 (1,200M)
G2 PREMIER BOWL HANDICAP
12 Naboo Attack is a supreme talent who is favoured by the conditions as he rises in grade. The light weight suits.
7 Super Wealthy is in his career-best form after winning a Group 3 down the straight last start.
6 Courier Wonder is unbeaten but this contest will tell us how good he really is.
1 Sky Field closed in nicely for second last start. Expect progress.
RACE 7 (1,800M)
5 C P Brave looks a talent after his stylish win last start. He can continue his ascent for Moreira.
7 Enjoying has been working extremely well. He oozes class and is worth supporting.
3 Super Football is better than his first-up ninth suggests. He can return to form for Jimmy Ting and Purton.
9 Zebrowski is continually improving. He is on a Hong Kong Derby trail.
RACE 8 (1,600M)
G2 SHA TIN TROPHY HANDICAP
2 Ka Ying Star finished a close second behind Golden Sixty in this race last year. If he runs up to that level, he could prove hard to catch.
3 Waikuku has a stack of class. He has drawn favourably for his return.
7 Sky Darci is the Derby winner. He did well first-up and will relish the added distance.
10 Tourbillon Diamond will also relish the extra 200m.
RACE 9 (1,400M)
2 My Sugar is looking for a hat-trick of wins. He has returned in excellent order this term.
4 Tempest Express has class. A two-time winner in this grade, he will benefit from his first-up run.
9 Master Hero led and won easily last time. He should roll forward to try and pinch this for Moreira.
5 Gift Of Lifeline needs only to offset the wide gate to be competitive.
RACE 10 (1,200M)
6 Trillion Win downed Naboo Attack last start. His giant-slaying efforts could continue from Gate 1.
2 Fantastic Treasure is unbeaten, He has proven to be a prolific winner, but this is his toughest test.
12 Fantastic Way is a talent. He slots in light for Moreira but will need to offset the awkward draw.
1 Winning Dreamer should improve back in grade. He was a prolific winner who looks close to getting back on the board.
• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club