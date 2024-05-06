Juve miss chance to close gap to second after draw with Roma

Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Juventus - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 5, 2024 Juventus' Bremer scores their first goal as AS Roma's Mile Svilar looks on REUTERS/Alberto Lingria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Juventus - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 5, 2024 AS Roma's Mile Svilar makes a save REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Juventus - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 5, 2024 AS Roma's Tammy Abraham reacts REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Juventus - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 5, 2024 Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik comes on as a substitute to replace Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Juventus - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 5, 2024 Juventus' Carlos Alcaraz and Filip Kostic in action with AS Roma's Nicola Zalewski REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Updated
May 06, 2024, 06:17 AM
Published
May 06, 2024, 05:02 AM

ROME - Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw at AS Roma on Sunday as they missed the chance to close in on AC Milan in second place in Serie A.

An early goal from Romelu Lukaku for the hosts was cancelled out by Gleison Bremer's effort just after the half-hour mark in a fast-paced and entertaining match.

Third-placed Juve have 66 points, five behind AC Milan who drew 3-3 with Genoa earlier on Sunday.

Roma are fifth with 60 points, four behind fourth-placed Bologna.

"We're not that happy with draws, but seeing the attitude of the lads, the way they never stop fighting to achieve a result, I am so pleased with that," Roma manager Daniele De Rossi said to DAZN.

Roma will now turn their attention to their Europa League semi-final second leg against Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday as they look to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first match.

"We've seen what Bayer Leverkusen are like when they break the first press and have space to run into, so we need to be energetic and intense, but also intelligent," De Rossi added.

INTENSE MATCH

The hosts had the first chance of the match when Rasmus Kristensen hit the bar with a header from distance.

Roma then took the lead after 15 minutes when Lukaku found himself in the perfect position to tap in the rebound from a Bryan Cristante shot.

Bremer levelled with a header for Juve after 31 minutes when Federico Chiesa's cross found him inside the box.

Both sides had chances to find a winner in the final minutes, with Roma keeper Mile Svilar making a fingertip save to push Manuel Locatelli's volley over the bar, while at the other end Wojciech Szczesny denied Roma's Tammy Abraham in a one-on-one.

"With a pinch of luck, we could’ve won, but so could they. That’s the definition of a draw, really. Juve have exceptional players and they deserve credit too," De Rossi said. REUTERS

