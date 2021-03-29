Just one shot but duo ready

The past year has been a waiting game for national sailor Ryan Lo and windsurfer Amanda Ng, who have had to bide their time to get their shot at qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics after the Asian qualifiers were postponed twice owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, they are trying to find the wind in their sails as they gear up for the final chance to make it to the Games at the April 1-8 Mussanah Open Championship in Oman. The qualifiers were supposed to take place in Abu Dhabi and had been postponed twice from its original date last March.