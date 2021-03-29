Just one shot but duo ready

Sailor Lo, windsurfer Ng ignore setbacks, aim to get Tokyo berths

Left: Amanda Ng has been training mostly locally for the April 1-8 event in Oman, which is the final Olympic qualification meet for Asian and African teams. Above: Ryan Lo, on the other hand, has been in Europe for much of the last few months trainin
Amanda Ng has been training mostly locally for the April 1-8 event in Oman, which is the final Olympic qualification meet for Asian and African teams.
Ryan Lo, on the other hand, has been in Europe for much of the last few months training and competing, after the Asian qualifiers were postponed.
Ryan Lo, on the other hand, has been in Europe for much of the last few months training and competing, after the Asian qualifiers were postponed.
The past year has been a waiting game for national sailor Ryan Lo and windsurfer Amanda Ng, who have had to bide their time to get their shot at qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics after the Asian qualifiers were postponed twice owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, they are trying to find the wind in their sails as they gear up for the final chance to make it to the Games at the April 1-8 Mussanah Open Championship in Oman. The qualifiers were supposed to take place in Abu Dhabi and had been postponed twice from its original date last March.

