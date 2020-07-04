Just follow Hang’s decision

RACE 1 (1,200M)

8 Super Ten has shown considerable improvement. The draw suits and he looks wound up with his recent trial. 3 Enchanting Start kept on strongly for third on debut. He has further improvement and bears watching with Zac Purton up. 1 Chancheng Prince got off the mark impressively last start. He has found another suitable contest. 4 Hongkong Harmony stuck on for second to Chancheng Prince on debut. Apprentice Jerry Chau's 10lb (4.54kg) claim will help.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

5 Lucky Ruby caught the eye at the trials and appears forward enough to score on debut. 7 My Sugar is another newcomer who has impressed in his trials. He has Purton at the helm. 9 Viva Chef has shown plenty of ability early. With even luck, he can make his presence felt. 11 Happy Tango is in a suitable contest, especially with that race experience backing him up.

RACE 3 (2,200M)

11 Bring It On's staying power can see him win, especially off a career-low mark of 30. 8 Master Roman continues to improve as he steps up in trip. He's ready to put his best foot forward. 5 King Print has gone close over this course and distance. He gets the services of Joao Moreira. 13 Young Glory mixes his form but is a winner over this trip.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

3 Magic Supreme was slow away last start which forced him to use up a stack of petrol early. He can atone for that performance with 7lb-claimer Alfred Chan aboard. 2 Super Lucky rarely runs a bad race. Moreira takes the reins and, if he handles the straight, he's a worthy inclusion. 1 Fabulous Eight is looking to end a run of two runner-up efforts. 4 Dublin Star rarely runs a bad race. He's a course-and-distance winner. He can atone for his six-length defeat last time out.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

10 Viva Council has drawn to get the gun run. From Gate 3, there's an excellent chance of him going all the way with a soft lead. 9 Little Thunder has been racing well, especially as a course-and-distance winner three starts ago. This is a suitable contest. 3 Momentum Galaxy has much more ability than he has shown in previous runs. The slight concern is he can start tardily. 2 Fortune Happiness landed the winning hat-trick over this course and distance earlier this term. He can be competitive again.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

12 Sky Show gets in with next to no weight on his back. He won his recent dirt trial by five lengths, indicating he's ready to show. 5 Good For You has been in brilliant form this term, with three wins and three placings on the dirt. This contest suits. 2 Utopia Life led throughout earlier this season to win by three lengths over this course and distance. He's drawn well in Gate 4. 7 Strive For Glory has shown very little in both his Hong Kong starts. Still, he is a Listed Stakes winner in Ireland and has Purton astride.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

2 Hang's Decision has been a grand horse in his 67-start career, with eight wins, including his fast-finishing win last time out. With the right run, he can score again. 4 Perfect Pair has shown little across his first two outings. But he does have ability and warrants respect with Purton taking the ride. 13 Golden Mission gets in light with Moreira up. His breakthrough success appears to be nearing. 3 Power King has proven that a win is not too far away and this contest suits.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

3 Sunny Boy loves the dirt and he appears to have found himself a suitable race. He's a versatile customer who can either lead or sit handy. 4 California Concord has drawn to get the gun run. He's a speedy Australian import who scored impressively two starts ago. 9 Le Terroir is a very talented galloper on his day. He's worth including if he can handle the dirt. 5 Elite Patch wears the blinkers for the second time to sharpen him up. He's improved back in Class 3.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

1 Chevalier Prince dug deep for a narrow win last start. He appears well placed to repeat that effort. The draw suits and he has Purton. 5 Sun Of Makfi finished a close fourth last time out. He'll relish the step-up in trip and needs only luck. 7 Apex Top returns on the quick back-up after racing last Saturday. He'll also relish the extra distance. 11 Happy Win Win rattled home for a close-up third last time out. With a race run to suit, he can figure again.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

3 Star Of Yuen Long mixes his form but is a course-and-distance winner. If he manages to replicate that performance, he's going to be super competitive. 13 Eligere is becoming a costly conveyance for supporters. But, from the draw, he can figure, especially as Moreira takes the reins and with only 116lb on his back. 4 Relentless Me has done well all term, especially as a four-time winner this campaign. Chau's 10lb claim and his consistency stand him in good stead. 9 Awe ran an improved race last start to finish fifth. He's taken his time to acclimatise. Now he looks ready to begin his ascent

RACE 11 (1,200M)

10 Lucky Express ran well on debut, missing by less than a length. If he's come on from that effort, he is the one to beat. 4 Highly Proactive missed by a neck last time out. He's a two-time winner this term. If he handles Sha Tin, he's going to be at the finish. 11 Armando comes out of the same race as Lucky Express. He closed off well for fourth and appears to have plenty of upside. 3 Massive Pocket blasted home at 49-1 last time out. He's a four-time winner this term. He appears capable of adding another.

