Just follow Champion's Way

RACE 1 (1,200M)

Difficult opening race but 12 Victory Mastery might be worth taking a chance on. He trialled impressively at Conghua under a hold. 13 Judy's Star has the runs on the board in Griffin grade. His race experience and the booking of Zac Purton hold him in good stead. 6 Good View Clarico is in with a shout if he can overcome the awkward draw. 14 Target Finder is next best.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

11 Proud Sky has gone close in both of his outings this season. He looks ready to go on, especially with Joao Moreira taking over. 6 Liverbird Star has shown enough to suggest that, with the right run, he could get the job done. 4 The Joy Of Giving might need another run under his belt but getting out to his preferred distance should spark sharp improvement. 5 Regency Gem is racing well. With Purton aboard, he'll find himself in the right spot up on the pace and should get every chance.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

6 Super Alliances is an improving type who has an excellent chance of breaking through at start No. 2. 14 Telecom Rocket has the experience and gets the key booking of Moreira. He's shown that he can be competitive at the bottom of Class 4. 13 Shinealot gets Gate 1. With a positive ride, he could surprise. 8 Golden Four just needs to repeat his last-start run to be competitive.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

5 Golden Mission comes into this third-up, which suits. He's worth taking a chance on at his first time on the dirt as he is racing well. #2 Touch Of Luck is the likely favourite as a three-time placegetter on the surface. He could be worth opposing in what appears to be quite a deep race. 3 Enfolding's earlier form suggests that it's only a matter of time before he breaks through, although he is becoming a costly conveyance for supporters. 9 Hay Run has the scope to improve further and must be respected.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

10 California Gungho won his way into Class 3 first-up. Since then, he has narrowly placed twice. He's proven that he's up to this grade in his latest runs. 12 Hong Kong Win got off the mark nicely at the Valley last start. He's the likely leader. If he handles the class rise, he's an excellent chance. 9 Allied Agility steps up to Class 3 for the first time but his forward style of running should give him every chance. 3 Eligere trialled impressively on the turf last month. He might be worth keeping safe on debut under the in-form Grant van Niekerk.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

10 Righteous Doctrine's first-up effort in Hong Kong was encouraging. Keith Yeung is likely going to use the inside gate and give him every chance up on the speed. 13 Deal Maker notched up back-to-back course-and-distance wins before finishing third last start. He gets in with just 117lb (53.18kg) and the booking of Moreira is a good indication of his chances. 4 Volpino flashed home last start to grab second. He can make his presence felt with the right run. 2 Coby Oppa does his best racing on the dirt. He's capable of turning his form around.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

1 Champion's Way returns on a Four-Year-Old Classic Series trail. He won six from seven in his debut campaign, including the Group 3 Lion Rock Trophy last start. Trialling well, this appears to be his race to lose. 5 Encouraging attempting to make all the running last start, before being run down by the talented Golden Sixty. He'll give them something to chase. 4 Time To Celebrate is first-up. He's a talent who commands respect regardless. 9 Fast Most Furious is fit. He should get his chance with Purton in the plate.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

6 Blastoise has placed in his last two starts. If he continues to perform at this level, he's going to be very hard to beat, especially with Purton aboard. 8 Dynasta closed for sixth on debut over 1,400m. He now gets a mile, which should benefit, as well as the booking of Moreira. 4 Eptiwins has flashed from the tailend on a number of occasions, showing that he could be one to rattle over the top of them with the right tempo. 3 King's Race was an impressive all-the-way winner last start. He can run them along.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

2 Glorious Dragon gets a welcome step-up in distance to 2,000m, which enhances his claims, as both of his career-best runs have come over this distance at Sha Tin. 3 Happy Sebring cruised home from the tailend at his latest outing. If he gets the pace on, he's capable of doing the same again. 12 Crown Avenue is in career-best form. He should get every chance up on the pace with Moreira atop.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

11 Monica returned a competitive first-up fourth, rattling home from the tailend impressively. He now steps up to 1,400m, which is ideal, being a three-time course-and-distance winner. 10 Lakeshore Eagle is another who rattled home first-up over 1,200m. He'll relish the 1,400m and the inside draw. 3 Super Star has won three of his past four outings. He rates as a leading chance but has drawn an awkward gate. 5 Craig's Star is next best.

