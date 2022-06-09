Jupiter is still spinning around

When Jupiter Gold returned to the races last February, the reaction was either polite respect to a former great or a less reverent "why bother?".

He is a Singapore Derby winner, but the scrapbook from 2018 has already collected a thin layer of dust.

The year of the four-year-old classic win is also a giveaway that the son of Congrats is no spring chicken anymore.

But the biggest eyebrow-raiser to his comeback was the well-documented leg issues that had sidelined him for three years, bar two unplaced starts at the end of 2020.

Having handled thousands of horses in a 30-year-long career that began in Hokkaido, Japanese trainer Hideyuki Takaoka might have done the "right" thing for the rising nine-year-old.

But his owner, Kaz Hosaka, had other ideas.

Against all odds, the old boy turned back the clock in a Kranji Stakes A race (1,600m) on Feb 26.

Burly - he weighed in almost 20kg over his racing weight - and not exactly bucking his brands off, Jupiter Gold did not get a second look. He ran accordingly - seventh, about seven lengths off the winner, Katak.

Jockey Marc Lerner was, however, not giving a damning report on his way back to scales.

"It wasn't a bad run at all, considering the problems he had and his long absence. He'll improve," said the French jockey then.

Unfortunately, he did not quite do that at his next start. But, to be fair, 1,200m was way too short.

The Takaoka-Hosaka tandem pressed on with two more starts - over more ground (1,400m and 1,600m). While they were nowhere near the Derby vintage, the closing sixth to Lim's Lightning in the International Group 3 Kranji Mile over 1,600m vindicated the duo's perseverance.

Sceptics will still scoff such runs may feel more like treading water. But Takaoka is convinced Jupiter Gold is still enjoying his racing, and anything more - like a win, for instance - would be a bonus.

As start No. 34 looms in Saturday's $100,000 Class 1 race over the turf mile, where the likes of last year's Derby winner Hard Too Think, Kharisma and Kranji Mile third Mr Malek again make for tough opposition, Takaoka exuded the zen of a sensei who would not rush his pupil.

"I was pretty happy with the way he has come back. It's very encouraging," he said.

"He needed the first couple of runs, but I liked the last two, especially his last run in the Kranji Mile. He was hitting the line very well.

"More importantly, he has come back in one piece and has pulled up well. I haven't sent him to the vets after each run. But, with my own eyes, I could see he was okay."

While he knows his ageing warrior may never return to his peak, Takaoka has seen steady progress.

"He's not the same horse as he's older now, but he has improved with each run," he said.

"I would say he's not at his racing weight yet, but he's very close."

With the next suitable big target - the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 1,800m - not up until Oct 15, Takaoka will just keep the nine-time winner ticking over.

"Unfortunately, the Raffles Cup won't be run until next year (March 23), so there's the QEII Cup next but that's in October," he said.

"I want to step him up in distance, but there aren't any in Class 1. I'll just have to run him in whatever is available.

"What matters more is that Mr Hosaka is very happy. He has never lost faith in his horse."

After pairing with Jupiter Gold for the first time in the Kranji Mile, jockey Oscar Chavez stays on board this Saturday.