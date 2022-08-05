Junior Nyabeyeu

Q Tell us something interesting about Cameroon?
A We have many cultures. Other than English and French, we have more than 300 dialects. I speak Bamileke.
Q What food would you recommend from there?
A We have koki, a traditional pudding made from grains ground and made into balls, and ndole, a stew made of legumes.
Q What music do you listen to before your lifts to hype yourself up?
A Music from my country like Bamileke and Bend-skin makossa.
Q If you weren't a weightlifter, what would you be doing?
A Whatever life comes up for me. I'm still in university and I stopped school to concentrate on weightlifting.
Q What is your dream?
A I just won a gold medal here (109kg). I want to be a champion at the Olympics next.