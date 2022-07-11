Jungels claims Stage 9 after Covid-19 scare

CHATEL (France) • On a hot day with an over 40km ascent, Bob Jungels yesterday became the first rider from Luxembourg to win a stage at the Tour de France since Andy Schleck atop the Galibier in 2011.

The AG2R Citroen rider's victory came after Covid-19 nearly prevented him from starting the race last week. He had tested positive on the eve of the start in Copenhagen last Thursday but was cleared to take part after a panel of doctors ruled that his viral load was low enough for him to ride.

"I had a test on the Thursday morning. But with the result you could see that I could start the race on Friday. It was very, very close I believe. Luckily I made it," said Jungels, 29.

He prevailed from the day's breakaway after resisting a fierce chase by France's Thibaut Pinot to take Stage 9 - a 192.9km mountain trek from Aigle, Switzerland.

Pinot surrendered in the final kilometres and finished fourth.

Jonathan Castroviejo was second, 22 seconds behind Jungels with fellow Spaniard Carlos Verona finishing third a further four seconds adrift.

But crucially, general classification leader and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar finished fifth to retain the yellow jersey for the fourth stage running.

The Slovenian and UAE Team Emirates leader finished faster than all his nearest rivals after making a late burst for the line to gain a few extra seconds. He extended his lead over closest challenger, Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard to 39sec and Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers to 1min 17sec.

On his maiden Tour win, Jungels said: "After a couple of years struggling and a very tough year last year, to take the victory this way, it's my style of racing so I'm just super happy.

"I saw that my shape was getting better day by day. To do something like this, I knew I had to do it from quite far because with the last climb I would not have been able to ride away from the favourites.

"I knew if I was going to make it, I could make up some time on the downhill and flat. The last two kilometres were endless."

The Tour will pause today for the first rest day of cycling's most prestigious race, before resuming tomorrow, when the peloton will ride 148.5km from Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil to Megeve in what will be hilly terrain.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE