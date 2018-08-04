Juglall lands four-win jackpot

What a difference a week makes. Just ask Nooresh Juglall. After a frustrating outing last week when he finished second on two of his four mounts, he was the toast of Kranji last night when he booted home an incredible four winners from seven rides.

He got his first win early when Berlinetta obliged with a come-from-behind victory in Race 1.

He was back three races later to boot home Cadet in Race 4 and he quickly made it a race-to-race double with Zac Ace.

Not to be outdone, he went into the sixth with a good mount, Mokastar. Like Cadet and Zac Ace, this was another one from trainer Ricardo Le Grange's yard and Juglall made no mistake, booting home the $33 runner to a fine win.

What a night it was turning out to be. But the Mauritian hoop couldn't make it five from seven when his mount in the last, My Horse, was beaten into fifth.

Juglall aside, look out Kranji. Trainer Lee Freedman's got another good one in his yard and, with natural progression, he could soon be rising in the ratings and racing for honours.

We're talking about Sun Ares, who took the second event of the evening.

So, a mere nostril separated him from second-placed Ground Attack. But don't for a moment allow that tiny margin to distract you from the quality of victory.

Indeed, the mere fact that he held on to win told us one thing. In that last throw of the dice, Sun Ares had more desire than the Donna Logan-trained Ground Attack.

Poor Alysha Collett. From her seat atop Ground Attack, she threw all at Sun Ares - but to no avail.

She and her mount had, on the day, come up against a pretty good pairing of Sun Ares and his jockey Daniel Moor.

Sun Ares, who went under the hammer for over $300,000 as a yearling, will go on to win more races for Freedman and his owner Cheng Ting Kong.

Everybody loves a fairy tale and there was a story to tell when Sacred Magic won Race 3.

Ignored by punters, the sleeper in the race pulled off a huge upset in the 1,400m race. But the thing which made the story even more exciting was the fact that he beat two really "hot" horses - top fancy Turf Princess and second pick Absolvido.

Zuriman Zulkilfi who, until 7.20pm last night had won only three races this season, rode a copybook race on the Leslie Khoo-trained four-year-old.

Always up with the pace, he hit the front 300m out. The flashy Turf Princess, ridden by Olivier Placais, rode a desperate race to the line but it wasn't enough.

In a flourish, the $393 urchin had beaten the $10 aristocrat.

Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 11 Moonlight Dancer ($77-$13)

2nd 8 Hartleysix ($8)

3rd 7 Guadalupo ($26)

4th 6 Tarique

Forecast $71

Place Forecast (8-11) $18, (7-11) $48, (7-8) $27

Tierce $1,915

Trio $342

Quartet No winner ($3,500 carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 1 Oklahoma Sky ($77-$11)

2nd 8 Across The Lake ($11)

3rd 3 Bonaire ($6)

4th 6 Aviemore

Forecast $88

Place Forecast (1-8) $25, (1-3) $9, (3-8) $6

Tierce $895

Trio $76

Quartet $3,466

RACE 3

1st 2 Omega Onslaught ($40-$8)

2nd 3 Captain Alfredo ($19)

3rd 8 Anglet ($14)

4th 1 Exelero

Forecast $93

Place Forecast (2-3) $24, (2-8) $20, (3-8) $45

Tierce $750

Trio $247

Quartet No winner ($746 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 3 Pocket Rocket ($71-$15)

2nd 6 Finley Hill ($6)

3rd 5 Tundra ($6)

4th 7 Sound Of Voices

Forecast $29

Place Forecast (3-6) $7, (3-5) $20, (5-6) $4

Tierce $709

Trio $32

Quartet $1,177

Scratching: 9 Generous Guy

RACE 5

1st 2 Silver Spine ($44-$14)

2nd 12 Adalfieri ($45)

3rd 4 Chestnut Wild ($23)

4th 3 Make It Count

Forecast $215

Place Forecast (2-12) $75, (2-4) $47, (4-12) $226

Tierce $2,488

Trio $1,360

Quartet No winner ($414 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 5 Lucky Lulu ($20-$7)

2nd 6 Gitango Tonight ($11)

3rd 4 So Enchanting ($6)

4th 7 Sanctuary

Forecast $40

Place Forecast (5-6) $12, (4-5) $4, (4-6) $10

Tierce $235

Trio $24

Quartet $724

RACE 7

1st 5 Seattle Swing ($36-$10)

2nd 1 Damaraland ($9)

3rd 2 Leadman ($8)

4th 7 Rokatenda

Forecast $28

Place Forecast (1-5) $7, (2-5) $13, (1-2) $12

Tierce $228

Trio $49

Quartet No winner ($642 carried forward to today's SA meeting)