Juggling between sport and studies pays off for national athletes

Even after an 18-hour trip from Singapore to Guadalajara, Mexico, for a fencing competition on Monday, national athlete Denyse Chan did not have an early night.

The 18-year-old stayed up past midnight so that she could check her A-level results, which were released yesterday.

It was worth the wait for the Raffles Institution (RI) student, who scored straight As.

She said: "I was super shocked. I called my family and started crying because I totally didn't expect it. I'm really extremely happy that my hard work paid off."

Chan, fellow fencer Madeleine Fung, javelin thrower Roy Ng and diver Ong Sze En were among the national athletes who achieved straight As in the A levels.

Sze En's twin Rei En, also a national diver and a Temasek Junior College student, scored seven As and two Bs.

While Chan, a SEA Games gold medallist, initially felt lost when competitions and training were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, she decided to make use of the time to focus on her studies.

She is hoping to read political science in the United States and is now focused on preparing for the SEA Games in Hanoi and qualifying for September's Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Ng, who holds the national Under-18 and U-20 javelin records, was both thrilled and relieved by his results, especially after struggling to balance studies and sport.

He said: "At certain times, I was stretching myself a bit and I was worried about whether I could perform, so to get this result is a relief and shows me my own limits."

After his preliminary examinations last year, the RI student admitted to feeling burnt out due to a packed schedule.

The 18-year-old decided that it would be best to take a breather and do things that he enjoyed such as reading.

While the pursuit of both is tough, Ng, who plans to read economics or business at a local university, said: "Being a student-athlete requires a lot of discipline. What drives me is not my performance, but the feeling of getting it right, going back to training and still doing the right things."

Likewise, Fung acknowledged the challenges of being a student-athlete, which required her to sacrifice her social life by saying "no" to outings with friends when she had training or competitions over the weekend.

A typical week for the 18-year-old student from Hwa Chong Institution would be filled with club training (three times a week), national team training (two times) and sessions in school (three times).

"I know that a lot of people around me have given me a lot of support, especially my parents," said Fung, who will be reading geography at the University of Oxford.

"They have invested a lot in me so that I can have a good education and attend training, so I don't want to let them down.

"I want to make my teachers and family proud."

Kimberly Kwek and Jeremiah Ong