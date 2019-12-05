Joy on ice for Goh, other local skaters

MANILA • Cheyenne Goh finished her SEA Games in style, winning the 1,000m title yesterday, but the short-track speed skater's work in the Philippines is not done yet.

The 20-year-old University of Calgary student will spend the next few days here studying for her Dec 17 examinations while finding time to sightsee. The Canada-based Singaporean then departs for Calgary next week, taking with her the two golds she has earned in the last two days.

"I'm very happy... I just wanted to follow along and just keep an eye on the race and (in the last) three laps to just go as hard as I can," said Goh of her victory in the 1,000m.

She topped her semi-final in 1min 52.147sec and started behind during the five-woman final. But Singapore's first Winter Olympian worked her way from third to first and never trailed in the final three laps.

She clocked 1:39. 272, ahead of Indonesian Ratu Afifah Nur Indah (1:41.314) and Malaysian Dione Tan (1:41.674).

Of her race strategy, Goh said: "It was to just try and maintain and keep up with the race and conserve energy for the finish.

"I was just focusing on trying to skate a clean race."

There were more celebrations in the Singapore camp shortly after. The men's 3,000m relay team of Lucas Ng, Trevor Tan, Zen Koh and Xu Jing Feng led from start to finish to win in 4:23.256, after which they raised their fists in triumph and hugged one another.

Thailand (4:24.549) and Indonesia (4:24.780) were second and third.

Ng, 31, a trailblazer for the sport in the country, is the only member of the quartet who featured at the last Games.

He said: "We wanted to save the best for last. We were very stable throughout and that was the plan all along. Being stable with no mistakes led us all the way to the finish line."

Trevor, 17, and Jing Feng, 16, were both penalised for impeding during their respective 1,000m semi-final races and the relay gold made up for that disappointment.

Said Trevor: "I'm very excited and happy that I won the relay gold with the team. Even though I did badly (in the 1,000m), I'll just treat it as a learning experience."

The 15-year-old Zen said of his maiden outing at the biennial event: "(I learnt that) we always have to stay calm and stay in the right mindset when we compete.

"We shouldn't think so much about losses and wins, and just focus on our next race."

With figure skater Chloe Ing's gold on Sunday, the Republic captured four of the eight ice skating golds, a feat which Singapore Ice Skating Association president Alison Chan said gives her "hope".

Chan, who told The Straits Times before the Games that she was hoping for two golds, said yesterday: "We're proud of our skaters, they have worked really hard and they did very well.

"We have to make sure we work harder, the standards (in the region) have definitely improved and we can't be complacent."

Nicole Chia