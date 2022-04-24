Joy for weekend warriors as rules ease further

From Tuesday, the sports scene in Singapore will return to near normalcy with the latest easing of Covid-19 curbs as Singapore lowers its disease outbreak response system condition (Dorscon) level from orange to yellow.

The updated measures include the removal of a group size limit, which was previously set at 10, for unmasked activities.

Weekend warriors are rejoicing as this means that team sports such as 11-a-side football can resume for recreational players at all public and private sports facilities.

The current arrangement, where team sports under vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) could only be played at approved sports facilities, will be discontinued.

Steven Goh, a 37-year-old property agent, hopes to reassemble his team to play in a social league.

He said: "This is the moment my friends and I have been looking forward to for more than two years.

"For sure, we will see a lot of tired faces and maybe a few cramp casualties when we do play our first match back on the big pitch as our match fitness will not be there.

"But it's all about getting back together and bonding over our love for football, so I'm sure we will still have a good laugh about it and gradually get back into shape."

Sport Singapore's updated advisory on safe management measures for sport and physical exercise and activities issued yesterday states that while mask-wearing is still required for indoor settings, safe distancing will no longer be needed from Tuesday.

Class size limits will also be lifted. So too, the previous venue capacity limit of 75 per cent for larger masked settings or events with over 1,000 people.

Additionally, VDS and checks on vaccination status are no longer required for indoor sports facilities, but will need to be implemented for sporting events with more than 500 participants at any one time.

Mass participation sporting events and competitions may also go on without an event size limit, and spectators will be allowed.

Food and drinks can be supplied and consumed at all events. But in indoor settings, masks can only be removed when eating, drinking or performing strenuous activities.