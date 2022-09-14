Joshua takes 40% deal for Fury fight

LONDON - Britain's Anthony Joshua has accepted terms for a Dec 3 fight with Tyson Fury and is waiting for the WBC (World Boxing Council) heavyweight champion to respond, his management said on Tuesday.

Joshua's 258 Management and promoter Matchroom Boxing said they had "accepted all terms presented to us by Fury's team" last Friday but agreed to halt all communication due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. "We are awaiting a response," they added.

Fury's promoter Frank Warren replied to 258's message on Twitter, saying: "Contract will be with you very soon."

Former world champion Joshua, 32, suffered a second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk, Ukraine's WBA (World Boxing Association), WBO (World Boxing Organisation), IBF (International Boxing Federation) and IBO (International Boxing Organisation) champion, in a title rematch in Saudi Arabia in August.

Fury suggested he was retiring from boxing after beating Dillian Whyte in April, but he has performed a U-turn and has been searching for a high-profile opponent after Usyk said he does not intend to fight again until 2023.

In September, he then challenged Joshua directly to a "Battle of Britain" title fight.

"Anthony Joshua, I know you've just lost a fight to Usyk and you're bout-less at the moment, and I'd like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months," the 34-year-old said.

"You're coming off a 12-round fight... and you're match fit and you're ready. I'm giving you a few months' notice."

In a bid to tempt Joshua to get in the ring with him, Fury posted a social media video in which he said he had left his compatriot with "no excuses" not to accept the bout.

Referring to the purse split, he said: "I'm being bombarded with messages on how much I'm going to pay AJ - everyone is saying 80-20, 70-30, 75-25. The actual answer is I've offered him 60-40 - 40 per cent of this amazing fight because I want this fight to happen.

"He doesn't have any excuses not to take it. He can't say I've low-balled him and offered him 20 or 30 per cent. I've offered (his) people 40 per cent - take it or leave it."

A confirmation and details of the fight are set to be officially announced in the near future, provided there are no further issues.

