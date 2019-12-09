Joshua makes light work of overweight Ruiz

RIYADH • Anthony Joshua jumped up and down in the ring with his massive entourage, celebrating being US$70 million (S$95.2 million) richer and reclaiming three boxing world heavyweight belts.

For the Briton, it was well worth this controversial Middle East trip, with the first heavyweight title bout held there heavily criticised by activists over Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

He toyed with an out-of-shape Andy Ruiz Jr over 12 unspectacular rounds on Saturday to win a unanimous points decision win for the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organisation and International Boxing Federation belts.

He got his game plan spot on, using his lighter frame to outmanoeuvre the Mexican-American, avenging his stunning upset in New York six months ago.

He relied on his longer reach to stay clear of trouble, selecting his moments to go on the attack and, in the final seconds, an exhausted and outfought Ruiz, also 30, was left urging him to come closer.

"Sometimes, simplicity is genius. I was outclassing the champion," he said. "I am used to knocking people out, but last time, I got hurt so I gave the man his credit. I said I would correct myself again.

"Sometimes with certain fighters, you have to box smarter. I understand what Andy brought to the table so I had to decapitate him in a different way."

Two judges gave the fight to him 118-110, and the other awarded it to him 119-109.

Ruiz put on 6.8kg since the first fight to weigh in at 128.3kg, making him the second-heaviest heavyweight title contender and he later said his lack of preparation meant he got "boxed around".

"The partying got the best of me," he said of his brief time as champion, during which he went on talk shows, had an audience with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and bought a mansion and several luxury cars.

"I didn't prepare how I should have. I gained too much weight. I don't want to give excuses, he won... If we do a third fight, you best believe I'll be in the best shape of my life."

There is no rematch clause this time round and Joshua was tight-lipped about his plans.

On a possible unification super-fight with the American World Boxing Council champion Deontay Wilder, he said: "It's difficult to unite them (the belts).

"Chasing that fight wasn't playing to my benefit, so I'm going to let the path takes it course."

