Joseph Schooling breaks national record in 50m butterfly heats, qualifies for finals

SINGAPORE - Singapore's swim champion Joseph Schooling made a splash as he broke Singapore's national record at the morning heats for the 50m butterfly on Saturday (Nov 17).

Schooling's timing of 22.76 sec at the Fina Swimming World Cup 2018 means he qualified for the finals on Saturday evening. He placed second overall, behind Michael Andrew from the United States.

Both swimmers will face strong competitors Li Zhuhao from China and Vladimir Morozov from Russia.

Singapore's Teong Tzen Wei also qualified for the 50m butterfly final.

In addition, Teong is a member of the Singapore team, which finished third in the second heat in the 4 x 50m mixed medley relay, clocking a time of 1 min 45.65sec.

The team qualified for Saturday night's final in third place, behind Australia and Hong Kong.

In the 100m butterfly, Singapore's Nicholle Toh came in fourth and qualified for the final, also held on Saturday night.

Singapore also saw another national record broken, this time by Cherlyn Yeoh in the 100m freestyle. Her timing of 54.77sec broke Mylene Ong's 2012 record of 54.94sec.

Other Singaporeans in the finals include Chantal Liew (800m freestyle), Christie Chue (50m breaststroke) and Roanne Ho (50m breaststroke).