Joseph Schooling and Katinka Hosszu among stars competing at Fina Swimming World Cup Singapore

SINGAPORE - Organisers of the Fina Swimming World Cup Singapore have confirmed a star-studded line up for the Aug 15-17 meet, which takes place just a month after the Swimming World Championships in South Korea.

Among the stars are Singaporean Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, multiple Olympic gold medallist Katinka Hosszu and backstroke world champion Emily Seebohm of Australia. Last year's Fina World Cup overall champion Vladimir Morozov of Russia will also return to Singapore, said organisers in a statement on Wednesday (June 26).

The 2019 series will be held in the long-course (50m) format across all seven stops instead of the short-course (25m) format, allowing the meets to act as Olympic qualifiers. It is the second time the World Cup races are held in the long-course format, after 2015.

Schooling, 24, said: "It is always fun racing in front of a home crowd as we know how supportive they are of us. This year's Fina Swimming World Cup also gives us the opportunity to get together to prepare and compete as a team before the SEA Games in the Philippines in December.

"We look forward to the competition and hope the fans will come along and support us."

Singapore is the third stop on the World Cup series, after Tokyo and Jinan (China).

Singapore Swimming Association executive director Edwin Ker noted the meet is the final opportunity for fans in Singapore to catch their swimming heroes live in action here before the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

"On top of that, the long-course format adds a dash of excitement as it enables athletes to use the event as an Olympic qualifier for Tokyo 2020," he said, adding that fans can also meet the swimmers at swim clinics that will be held at different swim clubs, and at the Kallang Wave Mall during a press conference on Aug 14.

Early bird tickets are on sale till June 30 at www.sportshubtix.sg.