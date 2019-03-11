Jones warns of Scotland obstacle in Six Nations

LONDON • England coach Eddie Jones has warned his team that Scotland intend to "pull our pants down badly" again after his side kept alive their Six Nations title hopes with a 57-14 thrashing of Italy at Twickenham last Saturday.

Wales will be crowned champions if they end the tournament by completing a Grand Slam against Ireland in Cardiff before England kick off against Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday.

But, if the Welsh stumble, then England, who ran in eight tries against an Italian side that suffered their 21st successive Six Nations defeat - a record - could yet take the title by defeating the Scots.

Last season, Scotland beat England 25-13 at Murrayfield, with Jones subsequently suffering verbal abuse from a group of home fans at a Manchester train station.

Recalling the upset and the incident, which made him swear off taking public transport, the Australian said: "We'll rip into training and be at our absolute best next week because we're going to have to be to beat Scotland.

"We know that's their game of the year. This is the one game they get themselves up for. We have work to do to make sure we finish the game with our pants up.

"We saw how they carried on last year after they beat us. Sometimes, we might have short memories, but sometimes, you have longer memories.

"I just remember everything that was being said (by Scottish supporters). That's all I have to say. I don't have to recite what's been said."

Jones also took the blame for poor coaching in the Feb 24 Cardiff setback, which handed over the Six Nations initiative to Wales.

He added: "I take responsibility for that. Did I doubt myself? Probably not. I was filthy about the way I coached. I didn't coach well. I let the players down.

"We should have adjusted better and I could have used the finishers better against Wales, and that was my fault, but they all made a contribution today."

Scotland have enjoyed just four Twickenham triumphs over England, with the last of those coming in 1983.

