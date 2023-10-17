Jones says to remain as Australia rugby coach

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Australia Training - Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, France - September 30, 2023 Australia head coach Eddie Jones during training REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
51 min ago

SYDNEY - Eddie Jones said on Tuesday he will remain as Australia coach in the wake of their group-stage exit at the World Cup, while again denying reports he was set to take up a position with Japan.

The 63-year-old Australian, whose mother and wife are Japanese, refuted media reports during the World Cup that he had been interviewed for the Japan head coach job a couple of days before his team's final World Cup warm-up.

"I haven’t been speaking to anyone, mate,” Jones told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.

His raw Wallabies squad exited the World Cup in France after a campaign that included back-to-back losses to Fiji and Wales in the nation's earliest departure from the global showpiece.

Jones stood by his decision to go with youth.

“I stand by the decisions I made, and I think we have left Australian rugby in a better position,” he said.

"I came into the Wallabies (with) short preparation time, I had to make a quick decision on what we do.

"I made a decision we’ve got to go with youth. That’s the best (decision) for Australia moving forward, and I still think I made the right decision there.

"I think those players, we’ve got a lot of good young players there who are going to benefit from that experience at a World Cup ... and go onto the 2027 World Cup." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top