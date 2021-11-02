Jones defends treatment of staff, says he's 'reasonable'

LONDON • England coach Eddie Jones insisted on Sunday that he was a "reasonable person" after the Australian's high turnover of backroom personnel was called into question.

A report in The Times of London last week cited anonymous accounts from players and former coaching staff, portraying the 61-year-old as a harsh taskmaster presiding over a joyless regime.

Jones took charge of England after their embarrassing group-stage exit on home soil at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, guiding them to the final in Japan two years ago where they were beaten by South Africa.

The former Japan and Australia head coach is contracted to lead the Red Rose at the 2023 World Cup in France.

Questions over his methods, however, have resurfaced following England's record-equalling low finish of fifth in this year's Six Nations.

The exit of former All Blacks head coach John Mitchell after a fallout means England are now working with their third defence coach in Jones' six years at the helm.

In the four years up to the 2019 World Cup, England used five different sports psychologists.

However, Jones has defended the chopping and changing, saying: "These things happen. Everyone has an opinion on how you operate. I can't say it's right or wrong, I try to be a reasonable person.

"I've coached for a fair period of time and there have probably been times when I haven't been as nice as I'd like to be.

"But I endeavour to be fair all the time and I'm excited where this team is going to go.

"The only thing you can do is respond and the only way we'll respond is by playing good rugby so that's what we intend to do."

"Brutal" and "belittling" have been used to describe Jones' treatment of staff under him but on the allegations, he said: "I think the fact that I've been coaching for this period of time would indicate that that's not the truth.

"Has it been a high turnover of staff? There's been turnover in certain areas where we've looked to refresh the staff. This is my sixth year in the job and you'd expect that from your support staff... we appreciate their hard work."

England are preparing for Tests against Tonga at Twickenham on Saturday followed by Australia and South Africa later this month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS